7 Texas Roadhouse Early Dine Meals That Cost Only $10

Early dine meals at Texas Roadhouse cost under $15 and include two sides.

The early bird gets the worm at Texas Roadhouse! The chain, famous for its already amazingly affordable menu, offers an Early Dine menu featuring discounted prices between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on 7 entrees, all priced under $14.99 and as low as $9.99. And, each entree comes with two sides and the famous rolls with cinnamon butter. What should you order during your next early bird visit? Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse Early Dine meals that cost under $14.99.

The 6-Ounce Sirloin Dinner for $10.99

There is one steak on the Texas Roadhouse menu that is a steal during the early bird hours. Get a 6-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin, one of the best sirloin steaks in town, plus two sides and fresh bread with cinnamon butter for $10.99, $3 off the regular price.

Half Rack of Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs for $13.99

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The famous Half Rack of Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs is just $13.99. “Slow cooked with a unique blend of seasonings and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with choice of two sides,” according to the men. The ribs are “shockingly good,” diners confirm.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Is Just $11.99

The popular Grilled BBQ Chicken is just $11.99, $3 off. The breast “basted in BBQ sauce along with slow-cooked ribs in a unique blend of seasonings and our signature BBQ sauce,” they say. It is one of the healthier options on the menu, especially if you are smart when ordering sides.

Country Fried Chicken Is $12.99

The famous Country Fried Chicken is $12.99, $3 off. It is made with tender white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, golden-fried, and topped with a choice of gravy. Each plate is served with a choice of two sides, including Buttered Corn, Caesar Salad, Fresh Vegetables, Green Beans, and the House Salad.

Pulled Pork Dinner Is $9.99

The Pulled Pork Dinner is just $9.99 after $3 off. The pork is seasoned with their signature rub, slow-roasted, and covered in a sweet-and-tangy in-house BBQ sauce.

The Grilled Salmon Dinner Is $14.99

The 8-ounce Grilled Salmon Dinner is a steal at $14.99. “It’s nice and fat, juicy, and seasoned perfectly. Next time you go to Texas Roadhouse, you should definitely try it!!!” one Redditor says. According to the menu, you get a Norwegian fillet salmon steak “grilled moist and tender” then topped with their lemon pepper butter.

Country Fried Sirloin for Just $13.99

And the famous Country Fried Sirloin is $13.99 after a $3 off discount. The chain’s chicken-fried steak is hand-battered and fried until it’s crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.