Texas Roadhouse's Popular Steak Sauce Is Coming to Grocery Stores

If you've ever wanted to enjoy the flavors of a Texas Roadhouse steak without leaving your home, the steakhouse chain can now help you satisfy that craving. Yesterday, FSR Magazine announced the rollout of two Texas Roadhouse-brand steak sauces that are now available in grocery stores nationwide.

The bottled sauces include Roadhouse Gold Steak Sauce (30 calories per tablespoon), which is offered at the restaurant, and Classic Steak Sauce (20 calories per tablespoon), which was developed exclusively for retail. Both sauces are sold in 12-ounce bottles.

Made with ingredients like apple butter, raisin paste, vinegar, and soy sauce, the Roadhouse Gold Sauce features smoky and tangy flavors. The Classic Steak Sauce is described as "bold and rich" and is Texas Roadhouse's "take on the signature steak sauce taste." This variety contains ingredients like vinegar, tomato paste, and raisin paste.

Both sauces complement steaks and can be used as marinades, as noted by FSR.

The new product launches are in partnership with T. Marzetti Company, a specialty food product manufacturer and marketer. T. Marzetti has exclusive rights to supply and sell the two Texas Roadhouse steak sauces.

"Our guests have always loved our Roadhouse Gold steak sauce and we're excited to bring it to market along with our newest flavor that we developed just for retail," Jerry Morgan, Texas Roadhouse's CEO, told FSR. "We're thrilled to partner with T. Marzetti on these legendary sauces."

News of the sauces entering the supermarket space hit social media last month when shoppers spotted them at grocery retailers.

The two bottled steak sauces aren't the only Texas Roadhouse grocery products fans can purchase. The steakhouse chain also sells seasonings, including Cactus Blossom Seasoning Blend and Rattlesnake Bites Seasoning Blend.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to expanding its retail offerings, Texas Roadhouse is also continuing to grow its restaurant presence. During a fourth-quarter earnings call in February, Morgan announced plans to open 30 company-owned restaurants in 2024. The openings will include Texas Roadhouse and its two sister brands, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. Additionally, the company intends to open up to 14 international and domestic locations this year.