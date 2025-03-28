According to carnivores, Texas Roadhouse is currently one of the fastest-growing chains in the world and one of the most popular and best steakhouses. The chain offers superior cuts of meat and delicious sides and a lot of value compared to the competition. If you have never walked into a restaurant and aren't sure what to order, Eat This, Not That! Has got you covered. Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse items that are totally worth the hype, according to employees and superfans.

Filet Medallions

According to diners, one of the most popular items is the Filet Medallions. One order comes with three 3oz tenderloin medallions, rice, and two sides. In a Reddit feed detailing the best items on the menu, one customer explained that you get "a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet," they write. "You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item," they reveal.

Ribeye Steak

The 16 oz ribeye steak is another crowd-pleaser. "I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip," writes one Redditor. You can also order smaller cuts (12 or 14 oz) but here is a pro tip: "If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order (instead of precut that morning like many 6/8/11 oz Sir) you can always request a specific size as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu. For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order," writes a Redditor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rattlesnake Bites

No snakes were killed for the popular Rattlesnake Bites appetizer. The fan favorite are actually jalapeño and cheese-stuffed fried bites are "the best App on the menu and I'll die on that hill," writes a seasoned Redditor.

Chili

Chili, which can be ordered as a side or an appetizer, is another must-try. "I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you're a meat lover, it's worth mentioning," the same Redditor states, explaining that it is made from the leftover trimmings from the steak, making it "one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat," they write. "I'm a big fan."

Steak Kabobs

Many people love the steak kebabs, marinated in a flavorful blend of herbs and cooked with fresh veggies. "For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies," reveals one Redditor. Diners also note that the entree offers much value in terms of bang for your buck.

Sidekick Add-Ons

An insider tip? Sidekick Add-Ons allow you to amp up your protein intake at a small price. Popular add-ons include 4 ribs, 2 chicken critters, and shrimp skewers. The poster explains that it's "very uncommon" that add-ons get talked about, "but can be great if you're thinking of splitting a meal or want to have just the right amount of leftovers to make everyone at the office jealous the next day," they say. "Sidekicks are a smaller add on of other things and pretty much encompass everything on the menu. These can vary and some servers that haven't been there that long might have to search for it to ring it up, but it exists I assure you."

Loaded Sweet Potato

The Loaded Sweet Potato might not be an obvious choice of a side, but fans claim it is dessert in-a-side. "The baked sweet potato is the best side. I have eaten at several different locations and the sweet potatoes are always cooked perfectly," writes one fan. "Loaded with marshmallows is my guilty pleasure," adds another.