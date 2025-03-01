4 Major Changes You'll See at Texas Roadhouse This Year

Texas Roadhouse is enjoying stunning levels of success in a climate when many similar fast-casual restaurants are facing decline. The company, which includes the Bubba's 33 and Jaggers chains, went from $4.63 billion in sales in 2023 to $5.4 billion by the end of 2024, breaking records for average unit volumes.

"We ended 2024 on an incredible note, which was highlighted by fourth quarter and full-year traffic growth at all three of our brands," said Chief Executive Officer Jerry Morgan. "These results are a credit to our operators who, as I've said before, continue to create an environment where Roadies want to work, and guests want to dine. I also want to thank Roadie Nation and the more than 250 million guests who supported us by dining in our restaurants. We are off to a strong start in 2025 with the completion of the previously announced acquisition of 13 franchise restaurants. In addition, due to the continued growth across our portfolio, our 800th restaurant is under construction and will open later this year."

We here at Eat This, Not That! reached out to Texas Roadhouse to see what customers can expect in the coming months—here's what the wildly popular steakhouse chain has in store for 2025.

All-Day $5 Beverages

Happy hour is about to become happy all-day as select Texas Roadhouse locations start offering all-day $5 beverages, including 10 oz Original Margaritas, 16 oz beers, and Long Island Iced Teas. Until now, this was part of the happy hour offerings from the chain, typically starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. "With a variety of discounted appetizers and beverages available, it's the perfect time to gather with friends, try new menu items, and unwind after a long day," the company says.

30 New Locations In 2025

Texas Roadhouse is planning on opening 30 locations for Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers over the next 10 months. "We like being in that 30-ish number. I believe … that's the right number for us to open quality restaurants at the volumes we're at," chief executive officer Jerry Morgan said during the company's fourth quarter earnings call. "We only get one time to make a first impression, and we put time and effort into those openings. We can be very good at opening 25-30 restaurants on a normal basis."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Still Amazing Value For Money

There's a reason Texas Roadhouse is expanding while other chains are faltering—the restaurant offers exceptional value for money, something it continues to prioritize in 2025.

"Value has and will continue to be top of mind for us in 2025 along with our fresh, made-from-scratch food, and Legendary Service with high level hospitality," a rep for the company says.

Hand-Crafted Mocktails

In a nod to sober-curious industry trends, Texas Roadhouse locations have started offering hand-crafted $5 mocktails. Guests can pick between: Strawberry Cucumber Fizz, Sparkling Berry Bliss, and Tropical Breeze. Strawberry Cucumber Fizz is a refreshing blend of strawberry, cucumber, and lemonade with club soda. Sparkling Berry Bliss is made with blended blackberry and cranberry juice topped with club soda. Tropical Breeze is made from coconut, mango, and blue Curacao, with a signature sour mix and club soda.