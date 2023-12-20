Texas Roadhouse's Burger Restaurant Will Double In Size In 2024

Texas Roadhouse has been rapidly expanding its national footprint, earning the title of "fastest growing restaurant brand" back in March. And lately, the steakhouse chain's fast-casual burger brand Jaggers has been looking to increase its presence, as well.

First opened in Noblesville, Ind., in late 2014, Jaggers restaurants offer scratch-made burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders, and salads. The chain currently operates eight locations across Louisville, Ky.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Southern Indiana; and Jacksonville, N.C. That number could soon double.

In a Q3 earnings call, Jerry Morgan, Texas Roadhouse's CEO, said the company is "targeting" three Jaggers locations in 2024, adding, "We also expect our franchise partners to open at least nine international and domestic locations in 2024, including four Jaggers."

That's seven potential new restaurants coming next year and 15 in total. As reported by Nation's Restaurant News, Jaggers' growth has been slow, with the burger chain operating just two locations at the beginning of 2020 and three by the end of that year. In 2021, the company signed its first franchise development agreement with The Saxton Group, planning to open 10 locations in east and central Texas and Tulsa, Okla. These restaurants are still in development.

The burger chain's expansion pace picked up in 2022 with the addition of two new restaurants. That same year, Jaggers also rolled out a new mobile app featuring a loyalty program. Then in 2023, Jaggers opened three new locations, bringing its total restaurant count to eight locations.

Kent Taylor, Texas Roadhouse's late founder, launched Jaggers to establish "a place that would have better burgers than Five Guys, and serve chicken tenders and sandwiches that could compete with Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A," according to his book Made from Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse.

In the company's recent earnings call, Morgan also revealed that the company is planning to open 30 additional company-owned Texas Roadhouse restaurants, as well as 33 Bubba's 33 locations next year.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubba's 33, Texas Roadhouse's sports bar chain, currently has 45 locations in the US. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse has about 615 U.S. restaurants and previously announced plans to grow to 900 locations.