Texas Roadhouse Is America's Most Beloved Sit-Down Restaurant Chain, New Report Says

It was already shaping up to be a stellar year for Texas Roadhouse as the chain saw rapid growth and record numbers of visits from its loyal customers. And now, new data only reinforces that Americans' love for Texas Roadhouse runs deep.

Market research company Savanta just released a new report on the most beloved restaurant brands among diners in the US in 2023. The report was based on insights collected from more than 72,000 people through Savanta's marketing intelligence platform, BrandVue Eating Out. Participants were asked to share their opinions on different restaurant brands in the country by giving them a numerical score. A score of 1, for example, would mean that they "love" the brand, and a score of 7 would mean that they "hate" the brand. Savanta then calculated a "brand love" score for each chain based on the responses and compiled a ranking of the 100 most beloved brands in the country.

Fast-food chains Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and McDonald's ended up receiving the first, second, and third highest brand love scores in the ranking, respectively. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse received the fourth-highest score, making it the highest-ranked sit-down chain in the new report.

The fact that Americans love Texas Roadhouse more than any other full-service chain, at least according to this report, isn't really a surprise. The steakhouse chain is usually at or near the top of rankings that gauge how customers feel about major restaurant chains in the United States.

Back in April, for example, Yelp released a list of the 50 most-loved brands of 2023 based on reviews from consumers. Texas Roadhouse was the second-highest-rated restaurant brand on the list, bested only by the popular breakfast chain First Watch.

In the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study, which uses interviews with consumers to assign customer satisfaction scores to restaurant chains, Texas Roadhouse was also a standout. Outback Steakhouse did receive the highest customer satisfaction score (83) out of any full-service chain in the study, but Texas Roadhouse tied with Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse for second with a score of 82.

So, whether it's because of the massive margaritas or our insatiable appetites for great steaks, Americans' love for Texas Roadhouse is undeniable. The company even acknowledged its persisting popularity in a July earnings call after reporting an impressive 9.1% increase in same-store sales and a 4.7% increase in customer traffic in the second quarter of 2023.

"There is no doubt that our guests continue to support our commitment to serving made-from-scratch food in a fun and friendly atmosphere," the chain's CEO Jerry Morgan said during the call.