Every Texas Roadhouse Seafood Dish Ranked from Worst to Best

A closer look at how Texas Roadhouse seafood dishes stack up.

Texas Roadhouse might be known for their wide variety of steaks and cuts, with a delicious bone-in ribeye, a porterhouse, a tender fillet, and more, but they also have seafood dishes and combos on the menu. Whether you want to do a surf and turf meal, or just go in on shrimp, their famous fish fry, or their salmon dinner on its own, the seafood isn’t something to skip. Here are the top three seafood dishes ranked at Texas Roadhouse.

Grilled Salmon

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About 880 calories

My first impression of the Grilled Salmon is that it looks decent with noticeable grill marks. After giving it a taste, I can safely say that this was easily the biggest letdown. It had decent flavor, but it was cooked far too long and dry as a bone. Completely overdone to the point where it felt tough. It just didn’t have that soft, flaky texture you want from salmon. Out of everything I tried from the seafood section, this was the one I would absolutely skip.

Fish and Chips

About 1260 calories

In their defense, we did take this to go, so it’s probably not going to be as crispy as it would be when served fresh in the restaurant. That said, it wasn’t good at all. I’ve taken many fish fries to go over the years that maintain their crispy batter, and right away it was mushy and wet. I had a bad feeling about this one, and unfortunately, it didn’t improve. The breading wasn’t crispy at all. In fact, it had a rubbery, almost soggy texture that really threw things off. Even worse, the fish itself wasn’t moist enough to make up for it. For something that should be all about that crispy exterior while keeping the fish tender, it just missed the mark. Still, I’d take it over the salmon just because it wasn’t quite as dry.

Grilled Shrimp

About 670 calories for the 9 pc

From the looks of it, the Grilled Shrimp already looked like a vast improvement from the other two. It didn’t look dry, had a nice coating of seasoning, and came with a flavorful garlic lemon pepper sauce for dunking or drizzling. The shrimp comes out charred and overall, it’s good (especially compared to the other seafood options). On its own, it’s ok. The skewers definitely need the sauce. The sauce adds richness and soaks into the rice underneath, making the whole dish more flavorful. The shrimp were slightly overcooked, but still tasty enough to eat. I wouldn’t order it again, and I certainly wouldn’t order it instead of a steak. Maybe as an add-on or surf-and-turf option it would be alright. My overall verdict is that seafood is not the way to go at Texas Roadhouse, at least when it comes to the location I frequent.