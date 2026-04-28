5 Burgers at Chain Restaurants Chefs Can’t Stop Talking About

Professional chefs share their favorite burger orders at popular chains.

The humble burger is one of the most simple menu items you can order: Seasoned ground beef shaped into a patty and cooked on a grill, sometimes with cheese and vegetables, but always with good fresh bread. Many restaurants have burgers on the menu but it’s easy to get this staple item wrong, if the meat isn’t right or the bread is low-quality. Even top chefs love burgers, including chain restaurant options: Here are five delicious burgers professional chefs recommend.

In-N-Out Burger Double-Double

In-N-Out‘s Double-Double burger is raved about by chefs for taste and quality. “In-N-Out Burger, Animal Style Double-Double always have a place for me coming from the West Coast even to this day they’re my guilty pleasure,” chef Jason Pringle (db Bistro Moderne Miami) told Eater.

Shake Shack Shackburger

Chefs love Shake Shack‘s classic ShackBurger. “Give me the ShackBurger and fries any day of the week,” Jamie Bissonnette, chef and founding partner of BCB3 Hospitality, told allrecipes.com. “The quality of the beef, a potato bun that’s soft yet provides enough structure, and the size of them (they’re a touch smaller than normal, which I love).”

Culver’s Butterburger

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Chef Andrew Zimmern loves Culver’s ButterBurgers. “I have a weakness in my heart for Culver’s. It’s a family favorite. It’s a mid-Western chain that does custard really well and does hamburgers pretty decently,” he told The Daily Meal.

McDonald’s Cheeseburger

Chef Jorgie Ramos loves McDonald’s Cheeseburgers. “McDonald’s is not happy with me these days that I no longer drive late at night any more (thank you uber). My guilty pleasure are McDonald’s Cheese burgers stuffed with french fries and topped with their sweet and sour sauce,” he said.

Five Guys

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli told Eater Five Guys is the way to go. “The best burger chain in my opinion is Five Guys. Especially when it’s all wrapped up in the foil and it starts to steam together a bit,” he said.