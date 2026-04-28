6 Popular BBQ Chains With the Best “Overstuffed Sandwiches” for Under $15

Satisfy your cravings with these hearty, budget-friendly barbecue sandwiches.

Pretty much every good BBQ chain has tasty sandwiches on the menu packed with meats like brisket, pulled pork, and slow-cooked chicken. These hearty handhelds are usually found on the lunch menu, but many spots offer them all day long, usually with the option to make it a combo for a little extra charge. If you’re craving a BBQ sandwich where you know they don’t skimp on the meat, the following spots should be added to your list. Here are six BBQ chains with delicious sandwiches absolutely packed with meat for under $15.

City Barbeque

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City Barbeque has several excellent overstuffed sandwiches for diners to enjoy, like the Texas Reuben. This $10.99 sandwich is made with smoked beef pastrami, creamy coleslaw, pickles, and Texas aioli on a toasted bun. Diners have the option to turn it into a meal with a side and a drink for just $4.99 more.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

For just $10.49, diners at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q can enjoy the Regular Value Pack: One Pulled Pork Bar-B-Q Sandwich, one side, and a drink. If you want a lighter meal, the sandwich alone is $4.99 for a Southern-style hand pulled pork BBQ with homemade coleslaw on a bun. Outstanding value!

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que has a Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich for $13.99, made with slow-smoked chopped pork topped with Rich & Sassy BBQ Sauce, served with the choice of one side and spicy Hell-Fire Pickles. There’s also the BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich for $14.99, made with roasted, pulled chicken tossed in Rich & Sassy and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has a Brisket Sandwich for $13.99, made from delicious slow-cooked brisket sliced to order. There’s also a Chopped Brisket Sandwich for $13.49, described as saucy with a kick. Diners can make their sandwich an XL Combo for $6.00, which includes a side and fountain drink.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Dickey’s BBQ Pit diners can get a Classic Sandwich for $10.49: Choose from Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Breast, Polish Kielbasa Sausage, Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa Sausage, or Crispy Chicken on a garlic butter toasted Brioche bun. The Westerner Sandwich is $13.49, loaded with two slow-smoked meats of your choice, topped with melted Cheddar Cheese on a garlic butter toasted Ciabatta bun

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Diners at 4 Rivers Smokehouse can get the Signature Angus Brisket for $10.89. This sandwich is made with 30-day wet-aged beef brisket rubbed with our 4R Brisket Rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order. The Pulled Pork sandwich is $8.29, made from hand-pulled to order bone-in pork shoulder rubbed with 4R All Purpose Rub and smoked for 12 hours until fork-tender.