The Best 4/20 Food Deals Today

4/20 is upon us, and many restaurants are getting into the spirit of the season with special deals designed to celebrate the unofficial holiday for people who enjoy a little (hopefully legal) marijuana and cannabis. You don't even have to partake to get into the swing of things—these deals are absolutely worth it either way, offering delicious food for very good value for money. Here are five chain restaurants with seriously impressive 4/20 deals designed to beat the munchies.

Popeyes

Popeyes is getting in on the fun with a special Munchies Menu available exclusively from 4/14–4/20. Fans can get any Popeyes Chicken Sandwich (except Bacon and Cheese) for just $4.20 when ordering through the Popeyes app or website, for pickup or delivery. The chain is also offering Cajun Fries, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, and more "for those larger-than-usual appetites."

Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's is not going to let you down this 4/20—the sandwich chain is offering the Toasted Hot Combo (THC) box featuring new Toasted Sandwiches paired with chips, a pickle spear, and a sweet treat. The pickle spear is even designed to look like something quite familiar to anyone who enjoys 4/20-related activities, to the delight of fans on social media.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster + Snoop Dogg = a match made in 4/20 heaven. Red Lobster is celebrating with a limited-time $4.20 cocktail called "Side Hustle by Dre + Snoop" all week, made with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's Still G.I.N. with tropical flavors of orange, pineapple, and guava, and Skittles on the side. There's no 4/20-related substances in the cocktail but it sounds delicious.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl's Jr.'s

Carl's Jr. is offering a special 4/20 deal through April 20—fans can choose Snack Stash with a side including Onion Rings, Waffle Fries, Jalapeño Poppers Bites, and more, for members of its My Rewards loyalty program. "Carl's Jr.'s new Snack Stash was made for munchie madness! Get 3 Faves for $4.20!" the chain posted on social media. Not only that, but customers who order a Triple Burger also get a free Snack Stash! The munchies never had a chance.

Cheba Hut

Head over to toasted sub specialists Cheba Hut on 4/20 (or during the weekend of 4/20) to grab a nug-sized sub for $4.20, along with a free branded frisbee. Here's what's on offer:

The White Widow: Grilled chicken breast, bacon, ranch, shrooms, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Shake and House dressing.

Kali Mist: Roasted turkey breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, jalapeño, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Shake and House dressing

Dank: Genoa salami, pepperoni, marinara, double provolone and Shake.