The Best and Worst Bottled Teas Ranked by Nutritionists

Everyone loves a refreshing iced tea, especially on a warm spring or summer day. But there are so many varieties to choose from on the shelves, so often it's hard to know if what you're drinking is actually good for you. According to registered dietician nutritionist Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT there are a few things to look for when choosing an iced tea. Beware that many are loaded with sugar – so much so that they could be considered the equivalent of dessert! And then there are the sugar-free, calorie-free kinds, but are they too good to be true? Many are sweetened up with something else and the jury is still out on exactly how healthy it is to ingest these artificial sweeteners.

If you're wondering what your next bottle of iced tea should be, we consulted Manaker on the picks you should try – and the ones that you might want to avoid. Read on for the bottled teas ranked from worst to best and take this info into consideration before your next tall, cool glass!

Turkey Hill Iced Tea

SERVING SIZE : 12 fl oz.

CALORIES : 120

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 25 mg

CARBS : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 30 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

This tea may be refreshing, but there's not a lot to recommend it health-wise. "This tea has just around as much added sugar as a can of soda, with the bulk of that coming from high fructose corn syrup," says Manaker. "For people managing their blood sugar, they should skip this tea and stick with options with far fewer added sugars."

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

SERVING SIZE : 18.5 fl oz.

CALORIES : 190

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 10 mg

CARBS : 48 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

Made with brewed tea and cane sugar, this tea will give you caffeine plus sweetness. "Yes, this drink is made with real cane sugar, but it also contains over 40 grams of sugar per serving, which exceeds what the American Heart Association recommends many people consume in a day," says Manaker. Best to find a different drink unless you treat this one as a treat.

Snapple Peach Tea

SERVING SIZE : 16 fl oz.

CALORIES : 160

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 10 mg

CARBS : 40 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 40 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

You may be peachy keen on this drink, but our nutritionist wants you to think twice before downing a bottle. "One bottle has a whopping 40 grams of added sugar, which exceeds what the American Heart Association recommends most Americans consume in a day," says Manaker. Most likely you're not considering an iced tea dessert, so consider checking for a healthier option if you want to save your sugar for something else.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pure Leaf Zero Sugar

SERVING SIZE : 18.5 fl oz.

CALORIES : 0

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 5 mg

CARBS : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

A tea that tastes sweet but has no sugar? Is it too good to be true? Probably, says Manaker. "This tea is made with the sweetener acesulfame potassium, which many may choose to avoid due to some data suggesting it is linked to certain cancers."

Arizona Half and Half Lite

SERVING SIZE : 12 fl oz.

CALORIES : 80

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 5 mg

CARBS : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

Everyone loves a classic Arnold Palmer, made with half iced tea, half lemonade. This version is low on calories and high on taste. However, Manaker cautions that it is made with acesulfame potassium, which can be a concern for some.

Liquid Death Sweet Reaper Iced Tea

SERVING SIZE : 12 fl oz.

CALORIES : 20

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

This brand may be familiar from their canned water. Now it turns out their iced tea is pretty great, too. "This tea, which comes in an eco-friendly can, is made with 75% less sugar than top iced teas," says Manaker. "Plus, it is infused with a boost of vitamins. It is free from artificial sweeteners, and it tastes great too."

Milo's Zero Calorie Sweet Tea

SERVING SIZE : 12 fl oz.

CALORIES : 0

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 3 mg

CARBS : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

Milo's was founded as a family-owned restaurant and they make great beverages. "This tea is made with minimal ingredients, including fresh brewed tea and sucralose, resulting in a calorie-free drink that is packed with flavor," says Manaker. "No preservatives, non-GMO and no added flavor makes this an ideal choice."

Saint James Original Green Tea

SERVING SIZE : 16.9 fl oz.

CALORIES : 20

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 15 mg

CARBS : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

This tea is made with quality ingredients like brewed organic green tea, organic cane sugar, and organic lemon juice. It's also got organic stevia for some added sweetness. "Plus, it is non-GMO and it only has 4 grams of sugar per serving," says Manaker. This one is definitely nutritionist-approved.

Just Ice Tea Peach

SERVING SIZE : 16 fl oz.

CALORIES : 60

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

"Made with minimal ingredients like organic tea, organic agave syrup, and organic peach juice, this tea has just enough sweetness without being overpowering," says Manaker. This tea is free from ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, and the combo of oolong and black tea leaves lends itself to offer a satisfying tea taste. You'll definitely want to give this one a try!

Uncle Matt's Organic Sweet Black Tea

SERVING SIZE : 8 fl oz.

CALORIES : 30

FAT : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 30 mg

CARBS : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

Made with filtered water, this is one iced tea to watch! "This certified organic tea checks all of the boxes," says Manaker. "…organic craft brewed tea, sweetened with organic blue agave and stevia. This tea is glyphosate residue free, and has only 30 calories per serving, which is rare to find in a great tasting sweet tea." Manaker says this is the tea she keeps in her home which is certainly high praise!