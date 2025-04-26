The Best Fast-Food Fries Ranked by Diners

Fast food fries are something that can make or break the reputation of a restaurant. Just look at In-N-Out—the chain is one of the most popular burger restaurants in the United States but no matter how delicious or good value for money the food is, customers still complain about the fries. But where are the fries universally beloved? I had a look at some chatter on social media and Reddit to see which fries are the best, and ranked them from least best to "take my money please" best. Here's what the people have to say!

Shake Shack

Coming in at number six, Shake Shack fries get top points from a small but vocal minority. "I tried a couple of burgers, but they're just kind of scant for what you pay. The fries are top-tier, but the burgers ain't worth it, IMHO," one critical Redditor said. "Crinkle cut fries are top tier fight me," another passionate French fry aficionado declared.

Five Guys

Five Guys fries are a firm fan favorite. "Five Guys cajun fries demolishes all of these," one fan says. "I love getting a bag full of fries when I order one regular. It's one of the best values in fast food in this rising cost area today," another said of Five Guys' notorious "bag fries" generosity (the cost of which is probably built into the price but, it's still cool).

Wendy's

Wendy's gets points for consistency and taste. "Hear me out: Wendy's fries are the best because they are always the same. There's never a bad batch or a good one. They are always reliable," one Redditor explained. "Wendy's fries are simply superior than McDonald's. They are thicker and crispier and fluffier at the same time. I've always grown up hearing my peers overrate McDonald's weak fries, they were probably trained to think that way by the society surrounding them. I will not 'follow the leader', and will use my voice to give Wendy's french fries the praise they deserve," another fan declared.

Popeyes

Popeyes Cajun Fries get props from fast-food fans who like their fries to have a little kick. "Have you had Popeyes Cajun Fries? Arby's fries are solid as Hell, no lie, but Popeyes gives them a run for their money," one Redditor said. "Why does nobody appreciate how delicious and well seasoned they are. It seems like I'm the only one who enjoys them," another fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby's

Arby's fries are well-respected as a solid choice for fast food. "Arby's curly fries, with an honorable mention to KFC," one customer said. "All time? Arby's. Specifically the curly fries. I may be psychotic, but I love Arby's. The best fast food fries in a landslide," another claimed.

Chick-fil-A

And the winner is… Chick-fil-A! Although McDonald's does well in polls, when it comes to the comments, customers are raving about Chick-fil-A's Waffle Fries. "Chick-fil-A, and it's not close. I guess you guys eat way too much McDonalds to know, but McDonalds has FAR from the best fries. They're solid, but they're no Chick-Fil-A," one passionate Redditor declared. "Chick-fil-a fries are amazing," another agreed.