Whataburger Is Launching a Bold New Line of Summer Drinks This Week

A prickly pear raspberry drink headlines Whataburger’s big new summer refresh.
Published on June 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Whataburger just launched a new line of premium craft beverages that are absolutely perfect for summer: Introducing Whatafreshers, a collection of bold, delicious drinks ideal for staying cool during the hotter months. The first new drink being released on July 1 is the Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher, a bright combination of lemon and tangy raspberry with a hint of prickly pear. “Whatafreshers are artfully blended to deliver a full sensory experience – bold ingredients, radiant colors, and cooling revitalization all in one cup,” said Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer of Whataburger. “The Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher is a standout addition to our crave-worthy beverage lineup and another step in our exciting story of menu innovation.”

The Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher is priced at $3.69 for a 16-ounce drink, or $3.99 for a 20-ounce drink. Not into Prickly Pear? Whataburger is also launching a new craft lemonade employees are already testing, with rave results. “This weekend the managers poured drinks at the new machine, I tasted the pink lemonade and it was awesome; I think the customers would love these drinks,” one impressed Redditor shared.

Some customers have also had the opportunity to try the new drinks earlier than launch. “My family went to eat lunch at Whataburger today and the worker lady was giving them out. I got the pink one and my dad got the lemonade. The pink drink is good and refreshing but I wouldn’t put the pink seeds in it. 7.5/10,” one said. “I was told by the employee it’s coming out the first week of July and he called it a prickly pear raspberry pink lemonade, but I think he added some extra stuff in the name 😆 It’s really good though, the manager gave me one to go!” another happy customer shared.

Whataburger is fully confident everyone is going to love the new Prickly Pear Whatafresher. “Whether you’re enjoying one with a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit to kickstart your day or chilling your palate after a midnight bite from a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, this drink stays undefeated—breakfast, lunch, or dinner,” the company, which is celebrating its 75-year anniversary, says.

In honor of this milestone, Whataburger is releasing limited edition collectible commemorative 32 oz cups, dropping throughout the year:

Collection one: June 10 – June 30

Collection two: August 5 – August 25

Collection three: September 30 – October 20

Collection four: December 9 – December 29

The cups have different designs depending on when they drop. “Each collection is a tribute to Whataburger’s history, holidays and downright delicious favorites,” the company says. “Expect iconic Whataburger themes, some festive fun for Halloween and Christmas, plus something a little extra special for National Whataburger Day. These aren’t just cups – they’re keepsakes.”

