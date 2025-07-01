7 Taco Bell Items Ranked Worst to Best

Taco Bell is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States for good reason: The food is convenient, great value, and delicious. The new Crispy Chicken Burrito is already one my favorite Taco Bell menu items of all time, but there’s plenty more for fans to choose from. I analyzed the comments on several social media threads to see which Taco Bell menu items customers were raving about, and which ones weren’t hitting the mark. Here are seven Taco Bell menu items ranked from “used to be so much better” to “take all my money please”.

Crunchwrap Supreme

The Crunchwrap Supreme comes in at number 7. Fans enjoy this classic Taco Bell item, but some say the quality has dipped (one Redditor called them “sadwraps”). “Ate at Taco Bell for the first time in almost 20 yrs today. WTH man. I know food companies misrepresent their product, but this was something else. Where’s the meat? The toppings? The thing didn’t even crunch. Half-filled cheesy mush at best, which didn’t fill me up,” one disappointed customer said.

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

The Spicy Potato Soft Taco is a vegetarian favorite item, but some customers complain about consistency issues. “I love the Spicy Potato soft taco, it’s probably my favorite menu item but I’m getting burnt out on how inconsistent they are,” one Redditor said. “Typically the flour tortillas aren’t warm, they’re just ‘cold’ room temp tortillas out of a pack you can tell weren’t warmed up at all. The potatoes you either get a lot, or a few, but even worse, sometimes most of the potatoes inside are super hard/dry.”

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

The Beefy 5-Layer Burrito comes in at number 5, and has a loyal following amongst Taco Bell fans. “I’m not sure when the 5-Layer Burrito hate started but it’s always been one of my top 5 items since I first had it. When I do the create your own box I always choose it over the other options,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grilled Cheese Burrito (Steak or Beef)

The Grilled Cheese Burrito gets points for being filling and indulgent… maybe too indulgent. “I think they are delicious but for whatever reason I always feel semi sick after having one lol I don’t have that issue with anything else on the menu,” one Redditor said.

Mexican Pizza

Coming in at a very respectable number 3 is the Mexican Pizza, a fan-favorite when made correctly. “If only they would bring back the sliced black olives and scallions,” one Redditor said. “Those two toppings are what really set off the Mexican pizza years ago. Don’t get me wrong, I still like the version that it is today but it’s never been the same since those two toppings left.”

Nacho Fries

The Nacho Fries are very popular with Taco Bell customers—it might not be mentioned as much as other items, but few people have anything but good things to say about it. “I’ve been going for the Nacho Fries since they first debuted,” one fan said. “The nacho fries at my local tb have always been top notch, hot, crispy and well seasoned. Bring them back for good,” another raved.

Cheesy Gordita Crunch

And the winner is… the Cheesy Gordita Crunch! Taco Bell fans can’t get enough of this must-have menu item. “Cheesy Gordita Crunch is an easyyyy number 1. It was better when they used Baja sauce, it ain’t the same now, but still so good,” one Redditor said. “Cheesy gordita crunch with steak instead of taco meat!” another raved.