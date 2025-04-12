These Frozen Breakfasts Are Better Than a Diner Plate, Shoppers Say

Going out to a diner for breakfast is fun but not always convenient, especially for those with jobs that require them to be in an office during the week. On mornings when you're too busy to actually prep a meal, frozen breakfasts can save you time, money, and hopefully a little sanity (anyone trying to get multiple family members ready to get out the door is probably not going to be faffing about with elaborate breakfasts). What about mornings when you want something more than a simple banana but less than a loaded restaurant plate? Here are six frozen breakfasts that are just as good if not better than a diner plate.

Trader Joe's

The Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes ($3.49) are "11/10" delicious and take just minutes in a toaster oven or seconds in the microwave to heat up. "Somebody put these in the air fryer in the break room and we could all smell them from so far away. They are delicious," one Redditor shared. "I put them in the toaster, came out perfect. Made a sandwich with an egg and their chicken sausage patty, some cheddar a dab of maple syrup. It was my McGriddle sandwich dupe from McDonald's and boy let me tell ya, I had the break room buzzing!" another raved.

Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches

The Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches are another big hit with shoppers who love the value for money, taste, and quality. "Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches really are better than the Jimmy Dean's. And thank you to people that said to air fry them. So good!" one Costco member said. "This is the Starbucks dupe, cheaper by like $4 per sandwich," another commented.

Trader Joe's Steel Cut Oatmeal

Customers love the Trader Joe's Steel Cut Oatmeal ($2.29) for taste and convenience. "It's the only one I buy for me and the kids. It's the best," one customer said. "My husband loves this stuff. He eats it every morning. When it was out of stock for a while he refused to eat any other oatmeal and now that it's back he's been hoarding it," another commented.

Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles Meat Lovers Cup

The Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles Meat Lovers Cup ($2.86) are a solid choice for a tasty, convenient, fast breakfast. "Jimmy Dean simple scrambles meat lovers cups are amazing," one Redditor shared. "Take less than 2 mins and everything you need is in the package. Fat content is higher than I would like, but for a couple mornings a week when I'm in a super rush they are great. This coming from a person that normally cooks a full somewhat healthy breakfast most mornings. I'm an Eggland's best egg snob."

La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets

Costco members love the La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets ($15.99)." I'm so obsessed with this frozen croissant. For the best flavor, I use the pizza stone to make the bottom crispy as well. There is nothing else to make me happier in the morning with this croissant and a cup of coffee," one Costco member said.

Trader Joe's Hash Browns

Trader Joe's Hash Browns ($2.99) are a must-have freezer item for breakfast, shoppers say. "Stick them in the air fryer, top with avocado, squeeze of lemon/lime, everything but the bagel, and serve with a fried egg 😋," one adventurous Redditor said. "My go-to lazy breakfast is air frying one of these and one of their chicken sausage patties. An over easy egg on the side. Kewpie mayo, ketchup and sometimes hot sauce on the side 🤤," another suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e