30 Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Fuel Your Morning
If you don't usually make time for a healthy breakfast, now might be the perfect time to start. Studies show that eating a nutritious morning meal can help you get more essential nutrients throughout the day compared to skipping it. However, how you break your fast is crucial. It's important to start your day with a balanced breakfast that includes protein, fiber, and natural energy sources, which can keep you full and satisfied until lunch.
A healthy breakfast can include delicious options like eggs, whole grains, fresh fruit, or creamy nut butter—ingredients that fuel your body and support your health.
If this is beginning to convince you to prioritize breakfast more often, or if you're feeling inspired to try healthier meals in the morning than what you're eating now, try some of these 30 healthy breakfast ideas. Then, for more healthy eating tips, check out 8 High-Protein Weight-Loss Breakfasts Under 400 Calories.
30 Healthy Breakfast Ideas
- Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana
- Green Smoothie
- Frittata Egg Bites
- Salmon and Scrambled Eggs
- Avocado Toast with Eggs
- Fiber-Filled Breakfast Burrito
- Eggs in Tomato Sauce
- Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts
- Chia Seed Pudding
- Whole Grain Toast with Nut or Seed Butter and Fruit
- Breakfast Tacos with Bacon and Spinach
- Breakfast Salad with Greens, Nuts, and Berries
- Savory Oatmeal
- Breakfast Hash
- Breakfast Pizza
- Tofu and Veggie Scramble
- Whole Grain Cereal with Milk
- Oatmeal Pancakes
- Vegetarian Black Bean Omelet
- Baked Eggs with Mushroom and Spinach
- Sunrise Sandwich
- Egg Sandwich with Pastrami and Swiss
- Lower-Calorie Ham and Cheese Omelet
- Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
- Plant-Based Cashew Butter & Raspberry Smoothie
- Sausage and Mushroom Frittata
- Healthier Denver Omelet
- Loaded Vegetable Frittata
- Veggie Scramble with Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese
- Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats
Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana
A bowl of oats is a breakfast staple for a reason! "Oatmeal is a great healthy breakfast idea as it is highly nutritious, satiating, and extremely filling due to its rich fiber content," says Lisa Young, PhD, RDN. "Moreover, oatmeal contains a specific type of insoluble fiber called beta glucan, which can lower one's blood glucose levels as well as reduce one's risk of developing heart disease or diabetes."
Young suggests "Pairing your oatmeal with some berries and a banana and top it with a nut butter for some healthy fats."
Get our recipe for Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana.
Green Smoothie
When you're in the mood for a smoothie but want something more filling, Young suggests making it with fruit, greens, flax and chia seeds, nut butter, and protein powder.
"A healthy and filling smoothie is going to consist of fruit, green vegetables, omega 3s, healthy fats, protein, and fiber," says Young. "The fruit and vegetables will provide fiber for the smoothie, a healthy fat such as a nut butter can also influence feelings of fullness, and protein from the protein powder is essential for building and repairing muscles and bones as well as contributing to fullness."
Get our recipe for The Best Green Smoothie.
Frittata Egg Bites
An easy breakfast that you can make ahead of time and heat up in the morning is a couple of frittata bites. You can make them from scratch and throw the leftovers in the fridge, or you can buy some pre-made ones from the store.
Get our recipe for Healthy Muffin-Tin Quiches With Smoked Gouda and Ham.
Salmon and Scrambled Eggs
For a type of toast other than avocado, try scrambled eggs and salmon on a slice of whole-grain bread. "Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are excellent for heart health, and combined with protein-packed scrambled eggs, this healthy breakfast idea provides a steady source of energy, keeps you feeling full, and supports brain function," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD.
Get our recipe for Scrambled Eggs With Salmon, Asparagus, and Goat Cheese.
Avocado Toast with Eggs
Avocado toast took the last few years by storm, and it's for good reason. Not only do avocados taste creamy and delicious, but they provide a ton of healthy benefits as well.
Young suggests a healthy breakfast of avocado toast paired with eggs "because avocados are a source of monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels as well as lower one's risk of developing a stroke or heart disease, and avocados are an excellent source of fiber, which is essential for keeping one full for a long period of time."
In addition to the benefits of the avocado, "a whole grain slice of toast will also contribute to the fiber content of the meal, and whole grains are excellent for gut health and maintaining balance in your microbiota," says Young. "Furthermore, eggs are a great source of protein, and protein can help decrease appetite and hunger levels, as well as strengthen your muscles and bones."
Fiber-Filled Breakfast Burrito
Fiber and protein help to keep you feeling full until lunch, and a black bean breakfast burrito is the perfect way to get both of these essential nutrients.
"Black beans add protein and fiber to your meal," says Sabat. Pair them with eggs, and "wrap them in a whole-grain tortilla with some avocado slices for healthy fats, and you have a satisfying breakfast that stabilizes blood sugar levels and supports digestive health."
Get our recipe for Fiber-Filled Breakfast Burrito.
Eggs in Tomato Sauce
If you're craving eggs but are tired of eating them scrambled or sunny side up, Sabat suggests trying Eggs in Purgatory or Shakshuka—a classic Middle Eastern dish "made with poached eggs in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce." She recommends this as a healthy breakfast because "shakshuka is rich in lycopene from tomatoes, which is linked to various health benefits, and provides a hearty dose of protein and vitamins. The spices also add a kick of flavor and metabolism-boosting properties."
Get our recipe for Eggs in Purgatory.
Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts
Greek yogurt is an excellent way to get a boost of protein while keeping your fat and sugar levels on the lower end (specific levels depend on the brand and flavor), but if you want to take your breakfast up a notch, you can also add some fruit and nuts for even more nutrients and staying power.
"This healthy breakfast idea is a good combo of protein, antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats, and it comes together quickly and is quite satisfying," says Vandana Sheth, RDN, CDCES, FAND, a registered dietitian nutritionist.
Get our recipe for Greek Yogurt with Ginger Syrup.
Chia Seed Pudding
Another easy, nutritious breakfast that Sheth suggests whipping up a chia seed pudding! "This is a fun and easy breakfast, and with just a few minutes at night, you can have a delicious meal to go the next day," she says.
Get our Customizable Overnight Chia Pudding Recipe.
Whole Grain Toast with Nut or Seed Butter and Fruit
Avocado and eggs are the popular choice for savory toast in the morning, but what about those days when you're craving something on the sweeter side? When these cravings strike, Sheth recommends grabbing a slice of whole-grain, high-fiber bread and topping it with your favorite nut or seed butter.
"This is a healthy breakfast idea that provides carbohydrates, fiber, protein, healthy fats, and flavor," says Sheth.
Breakfast Tacos with Bacon and Spinach
Grab some tortillas and add pretty much any of your favorite ingredients, and you'll have yourself some breakfast tacos. They're easy to make and fairly quick, and if you choose protein-heavy toppings, you'll be more likely to stay satiated until it's time for lunch. This particular recipe uses bacon, spinach, mushrooms, eggs, and cheese for plenty of protein and some powerful antioxidants coming from the spinach and mushrooms.
Get our recipe for Breakfast Tacos.
Breakfast Salad with Greens, Nuts, and Berries
It may surprise you to think of a salad for breakfast but don't knock it until you have the chance to try it. Sabat suggests a breakfast salad full of greens, nuts, and berries, as "The greens offer essential vitamins and minerals, berries are packed with antioxidants, and nuts provide healthy fats and protein," says Sabat. "Drizzle with a light vinaigrette for extra flavor and health benefits."
Get our recipe for Crunchy Breakfast Salad With Eggs.
Savory Oatmeal
When you want a breakfast that is quick, easy to make, and on the savory side, Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD suggests a bowl of savory oatmeal.
"Research suggests that eating approximately 30 grams of protein at breakfast can help stabilize your blood sugar throughout the morning and set a positive base for the whole day," she says. "And when you pair high-quality protein with fiber-rich food like oats, you get added benefits when it comes to getting full faster and staying full longer after a meal. Adding savory ingredients like lean ground beef breakfast sausage or topping your oats with a sunny side egg are fantastic ways to add high-quality protein and nutrients to your morning oats."
Breakfast Hash
Sometimes the easiest meal to make is one where you can chop your ingredients and then throw them all into one pan while they cook. That is all this recipe requires of you, and the end result is a satisfying, high-protein morning meal.
Get our recipe for Breakfast Hash.
Breakfast Pizza
These aren't your typical pizzas, but they're healthier, more filling, and take much less time to cook than the pizza you're used to. The eggs and ham will give you plenty of protein to start your day, while the multigrain English muffin will give you some fiber and help you keep refined carbohydrates at bay.
Get our recipe for Breakfast Pizza.
Tofu and Veggie Scramble
You don't have to use eggs to enjoy a morning scramble. If you're eating a plant-based diet or are just looking for a way to cut costs and buy fewer eggs, try a tofu and veggie scramble for breakfast. In fact, tofu isn't just affordable—it's healthy, too. The American Heart Association recommends eating tofu because of its high levels of calcium, iron, and other helpful minerals.
"Sauté some vegetables with tofu and spices to create a plant-based protein and fiber-rich bowl," says Sheth. "Then top it with some avocado for additional healthy fat and enjoy it as is, with toast, or inside a tortilla as a burrito."
Get our recipe for A 10-Minute Mediterranean Tofu Scramble.
Whole Grain Cereal with Milk
Certain types of popular cereal brands are nothing more than sugar and refined carbohydrates, but there are some high-protein, high-fiber brands out there that make for a great breakfast. And paired with almond milk, you'll have yourself a balanced meal to start your day.
"I love this plant-based breakfast combo because it's super easy. Just simply pour cereal and almond milk into a bowl and enjoy as is or topped with some fruit," says Sheth. "The cereal will provide crunch, carbs, fiber, and protein and the unsweetened almond milk will provide a smooth and tasty plant milk with minimal carbohydrates."
Oatmeal Pancakes
Most pancakes are made up of mostly sugar and refined flour, making them a breakfast that has almost no nutritional value whatsoever. If you're still wanting a sweet treat in the morning that also helps give you a little more fiber than regular pancakes, you can try these oatmeal pancakes, which use rolled oats and whole wheat flour instead of refined white flour.
Get our recipe for Oatmeal Pancakes.
Vegetarian Black Bean Omelet
Starting your day off with an omelet is a healthy choice to make every time. For one, the eggs will give you a boost of protein and choline—a nutrient that helps with cognitive function, mood, and muscle health. On top of that, you'll get about four grams of fiber from the black beans, which can help you start your day with a healthier gut.
Get our recipe for Black Bean Omelet.
Baked Eggs with Mushroom and Spinach
If you want the same flavor combination of spinach, mushrooms, and eggs but without the breakfast taco, you can always try a quick baked egg recipe. All you need is the egg, vegetables, and a small oven-safe dish. This healthy breakfast is perfect for those who want a lower-carbohydrate option in the morning that still has protein and nutrients.
Get our recipe for Baked Eggs.
Sunrise Sandwich
When you have a few minutes in the morning to craft the perfect breakfast sandwich, your taste buds and stomach will be grateful. Breakfast sandwiches allow you plenty of room to include whichever ingredients you like, and for the healthiest option, we suggest balancing it out with a wholegrain English muffin, lean meat, egg, and your vegetables of choice.
Get our recipe for Sunrise Sandwich.
Egg Sandwich with Pastrami and Swiss
When looking for another type of breakfast sandwich to make, you can always try egg, Swiss cheese, and pastrami together for a burst of flavor and protein. The thing to keep in mind with processed meat like pastrami is that even though it is high in protein, these meats are often also on the higher end of sodium and preservatives, so it's best to consume them in moderation or look for low-sodium varieties.
Get our recipe for Egg, Pastrami, and Swiss Sandwich.
Lower-Calorie Ham and Cheese Omelet
Omelets are the perfect healthy breakfast idea when you have those random vegetables left in your fridge that are going to go bad soon. Toss in your veggies with some eggs, cheese, and meat of choice, and you'll have a delicious breakfast in a matter of minutes.
Get our recipe for Ham and Cheese Omelet.
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Most people may only associate quinoa as a lunch or dinner grain, but you can easily throw together a delicious quinoa breakfast bowl full of healthy ingredients.
"Quinoa is a complete protein and a great source of fiber, and you can use it to create a breakfast bowl by mixing cooked quinoa with almond milk, fresh fruits, and a drizzle of honey," says Sabat. "This combination offers a balanced blend of carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins to kickstart your day."
Plant-Based Cashew Butter & Raspberry Smoothie
Craving the flavors of a classic PB&J without the bread? This creamy smoothie blends cashew butter and raspberries for a nostalgic yet nutrient-packed breakfast. It's loaded with protein, fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants, including polyphenols from the berries.
Get our recipe for our Plant-Based Cashew Butter and Raspberry Smoothie.
Sausage and Mushroom Frittata
Frittatas are a versatile breakfast favorite, and this recipe highlights the bold flavors of Andouille sausage paired with mushrooms. Prefer a lighter option? Swap in a leaner protein from our list of these 8 Healthiest Breakfast Sausage Brands.
Get our recipe for Sausage and Mushroom Frittata.
Healthier Denver Omelet
Packed with ham, bell peppers, and cheese, the Denver Omelet is a classic for a reason. This recipe gives you the same savory flavors you love but in a healthier, calorie-conscious version that doesn't skimp on satisfaction.
Get our recipe for Denver Omelet.
Loaded Vegetable Frittata
This frittata delivers the perfect balance of protein from eggs, bacon, and cheese, along with fiber-rich veggies, making it an excellent healthy breakfast idea.
Get our recipe for Vegetable Frittata.
Veggie Scramble with Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese
Whip up this quick and nutritious breakfast scramble featuring eggs, mushrooms, spinach, and tangy goat cheese. With plenty of protein and minimal fat, it's a simple yet satisfying way to start your morning.
Get our recipe for Veggie Scramble.
Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats
For mornings when you're craving something sweet but healthy, these cinnamon-spiced overnight oats are the perfect solution. Packed with fiber and protein, they'll keep you full and energized without the sugar crash of a typical pastry.
Get our recipe for Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats.