This Is the No. 1 Dish to Order at Olive Garden, According to Customers

Olive Garden is one of the most popular fast-casual restaurants in the U.S., offering classic Italian-American cuisine at very reasonable prices. With 900 locations nationwide, more than 99,000 employees, and more than $4.9 billion in annual sales, the chain knows how to give the people what they want. Customers love the cozy, reliable atmosphere, the giant portions, the menu catered to appeal to as many people as possible, and of course the endless soup, salad, and breadsticks that come with every order.

While tastes differ and not everyone will agree on one single dish, there is one menu item that comes up again and again when fans discuss the number 1 dish to order: The Chicken Alfredo ($22.29). One order of this ultimate classic comfort food contains 1,570 calories of deliciousness. While the dish doesn't pretend to be "authentic" in any meaning of the word (Italians tend to have strong opinions about putting chicken in pasta), it's a favorite for a reason. "Creamy alfredo sauce made from scratch with ingredients like parmesan, cream, garlic and butter, served with fettuccine pasta and topped with sliced grilled chicken," is how Olive Garden describes this item, which enjoys something of a cult following amongst guests.

In one Reddit thread where Olive Garden fans share their go-to meal, Chicken Alfredo and Fettuccine Alfredo come up several times. "Oh boy, my favorite restaurant! Fettuccine alfredo. Boring, I know, but hey, pasta with alfredo is my favorite food," one Redditor said. "Can never go wrong with Alfredo," another agreed. A few lucky Olive Garden guests are Lifetime Pasta Pass holders, so they can have all the Chicken Alfredo they want.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This Iconic Chain's Shocking Comeback Is Outpacing Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse

Customers also love the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara ($22.49), a rich pasta dish with sautéed seasoned chicken, shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a creamy sauce with bacon and roasted red peppers. At 1,370 calories, it's another beast of a bowl loaded with fat and sodium. "I loveeee the chicken and shrimp carbonara. With a side of Pasta e fagioli sooooo good," on enthused Redditor said. "If you don't mind spending a bit extra, I do ravioli carbonara and add a side of shrimp and a side of scampi tenders. It's like the chicken and shrimp carbonara but with ravioli. If you want the full experience add peppers and onions," another suggested.

So the Alfredo is a big fan favorite—but what dishes do Olive Garden customers not like? In a Mashed survey with 645 respondents, 24% said the Five Cheese Ziti was their least favorite dish.