This Mexican Chain Just Made a Huge Comeback After Bankruptcy

Tijuana Flats is back in business. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 19, 2024, and shuttering 40 restaurants, the brand is under new ownership and making some significant changes, including exciting new menu options. "Tijuana Flats is so back and better than ever," the company wrote in a recent Instagram post. "We have been listening to all of the feedback and have been working on improving key pieces of our menu and bringing back fan favorites like our Mexican rice and Pico!⁠ We hope to see you soon to give us a try." Here is everything you need to know about the new and improved Mexican chain. ⁠

Flatheads LLC is the current owner of Tijuana Flats, operating 65 restaurants with another 26 franchised, per Restaurant Business. The company brought in James Greco as CEO, who has been working to rejuvenate the brand, including refreshing restaurants and giving the menu a makeover.

RELATED: 15 Best Mexican Restaurants in America, According to Chefs6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Emerging from Chapter 11 is pivotal for our business," said Greco, in a statement. "This process positions us to focus on what truly matters—delivering exceptional hospitality, value and flavors to our guests. As a fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand known for its fun, festive atmosphere, we are dedicated to preserving our unique identity while continuing to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our guests and communities."

"Fresh starts at Tijuana Flats! We listened to your feedback and revamped our fan-favorite ingredients to make sure every bite is fresh, bold, and bursting with flavor.," the brand added in another post. "We've improved ingredients like our grilled steak, blackened chicken, and cilantro lime rice, plus brought back beloved favorites like our Mexican Rice.⁠ To pair perfectly with these upgraded flavors, try our new refreshing Coconut Limeade, and wrap up your meal with the irresistible Cookie Dough Flautas!⁠"

So far, diners are thrilled with the changes. "Had a quick dinner at the Melbourne/SR 192 location last night and it was perfect," one person commented on Instagram. Many others requested the chain to expand to other regions, as they currently only operate in Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Another item coming soon to the menu? New Street Tacos. The chain claims it is working with "a renowned family-owned Mexican food company" to create authentic recipes, Restaurant Business reports.