15 Best Mexican Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Of the countless Mexican-inspired restaurants in the U.S., many are focused on showcasing authentic flavors and regional dishes. Others put their own modern twist on the classics. No matter the exact style that shows up on your plate, there's no denying the popularity of Mexican food, with one in 10 restaurants serving this cuisine, according to findings from the Pew Research Center.

To pinpoint which Mexican restaurants are worth the visit, we asked chefs from across the U.S. to share their favorite spots. Their recommendations ranged from upscale eateries to casual taco shops and even a couple of food trucks.

The next time you crave burritos, enchiladas, tamales, and so on, there are multiple Mexican restaurants you'll want to keep top of mind. From New York City to Detroit to Los Angeles, here are just 15 of the top Mexican restaurants in America, according to chefs.

Oxomoco – Brooklyn, N.Y.

This Michelin star-rated restaurant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, is known for serving Mexican fare cooked over an open fire—an element that stands out to Carlos Castillo, partner at Carlitos Hospitality and founder and co-owner of Carlitos Barbeque Taqueria and the soon-to-open Carlitos Tequileria.

"Oxomoco lets fire lead the way," Castillo says. "They get beautiful depth of flavor from the wood-fired grill."

The taqueria owner also called the restaurant's salsa macha his "favorite," adding, "Chef Justin [Bazdarich] leads a great team and does an incredible job blending traditional flavors with modern flair."

Casa Carmen – New York City

While you're in New York, you'll also want to head over to Manhattan's Casa Carmen, which has one location in Tribeca and another in Flatiron. The restaurant is led by the internationally acclaimed chef Carmen "Tittia" Ramirez Degollado.

"Casa Carmen is warm and intimate yet modern, and captures a sophisticated feel that complements the food," Castillo says. "It tastes like a combination of authentic family recipes with a refined approach."

Los Tacos No. 1 – New York City

Another favorite of Castillo's is Los Tacos No. 1. The popular Manhattan taco chain was started by three close friends from Tijuana, Mexico, and Brawley, Calif. As highlighted on the chain's website, the trio "decided to bring the authentic Mexican taco to the East Coast." Today, the restaurant repeatedly earns a spot on lists of the city's best taco spots.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Los Tacos No. 1 is no frills, energetic, and feels like a true taqueria," Castillo says. "The adobada (marinated pork) on a hand-pressed corn tortilla is legit."

Harris Meyer, chef and owner of Creamline, which is located in Manhattan's Chelsea Market food hall, where there is a Los Tacos location, is also a fan of this taco spot.

"They make the best tacos in the city," Meyer says. "All the meats and sauces are delicious, but what is most special is that they make corn and flour tortillas right in front of you, and they are delicious."

Rosa Mexicano – Multiple Locations

Since opening its first location on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 1984, Rosa Mexicano has expanded to nine locations, three of which are in New York City. The chain also has restaurants in Las Vegas, Boston, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

For chef Christos Bisiotis, founder of Bellita Pasta, the restaurant's emphasis on traditional Mexican cuisine stands out.

"Each time I go there, I know what I am in for, which is high-quality ingredients and authentic recipes," he says. "I always look forward to ordering their famous guacamole, which is made fresh at the table. It offers a personalized experience, and it's delicious."

Dolores – Providence, R.I.

If you're in New England, you'll want to pay a visit to Dolores, which is located in the Fox Point neighborhood on the east side of Providence, R.I. The restaurant serves contemporary and regional Mexican cuisine from the Mixteca region of Puebla and Oaxaca, Mexico. Additionally, the chef, Maria Meza, was a finalist for the Best Chef Northeast in the 2024 James Beard Awards.

According to Milena Pagán, chef and owner of Little Sister, a Puerto Rican café in Providence, "Dolores makes the best ensalada de nopales (cactus salad)."

This salad features salt-cured cactus, heirloom tomatoes, radish, serrano chiles, onion, cilantro, lime, and queso fresco.

Dolores is also a standout spot for James Dean, co-owner and chef at Irregardless Biscuit in Providence. He calls the restaurant "really special" and describes the mole as "second to none."

Chilangos – Providence, R.I.

Another Mexican restaurant in Providence that you'll want to have on your radar is Chilangos, which has been open since 2001. A few menu items stand out for chef Pagán, including the nachos toluqueños, which feature poblano chiles, nopales, chorizo. She's also a fan of the spicy margarita and flan.

Ka'teen – Los Angeles

This Los Angeles restaurant prides itself on offering a "fresh take on the ancient cuisine of the Yucatan Peninsula." It's led by the James Beard-nominated chef Wes Avila. In addition to dinner, Ka'teen serves up some enticing brunch options like Flan Brulee Pancakes, Strawberry Concha French Toast, and Short Rib Enfrijolada.

"Everything from Wes Avila is great," says Dean. "Here, I like the cochinita pibil." This dish features heritage pork in a banana leaf wrap with achiote and bitter orange.

Sobre Masa – Brooklyn, N.Y.

This Bushwick eatery is a winner for Yara Herrera, chef and partner at the Mexican-American restaurant, Hellbender, located in Ridgewood, N.Y.

"Sobre Masa is my number one, no surprise there. Not only are they on a mission to make tortillas, they [also] use corn in creative ways throughout," Herrera says.

Sobre Masa translates to "about masa," with masa referring to corn dough. The restaurant's name pays homage to the term "sobremesa," which are "the conversations shared over the table after a meal," as noted on Sobre Masa's website. The restaurant says it's "committed to educating, inspiring, and nurturing a love for corn in all its glorious forms, from tortillas to tamales, and beyond."

Maiz de La Vida – Nashville, Tenn.

Another standout Mexican spot for Herrera is Nashville's Maiz de La Vida, which the chef recently visited. Maiz de La Vida got its start as a food truck and is led by chef Julio Hernandez, a James Beard Award semifinalist. At the beginning of October, Hernandez opened a full-service restaurant location at Paseo South Gulch.

"They nixtamalize their own corn serving a mix of classic and reinvented Mexican dishes," says Herrera. Nixtamalization refers to the process of cooking and steeping corn in an alkaline solution for the preparation of masa, the corn dough used in various recipes like tortillas.

Vecino – Detroit

"New to the scene, this stunningly thoughtful place is giving Michiganders a taste of the type of Mexican food inspired by the brilliance and energy coming out of CDMX (Ciudad de Mexico) rather than what people around here expect Mexican food to be," says chef Jon Kung, author of the 2023 cookbook "Kung Food."

Vecino opened its doors in Midtown Detroit this spring. The restaurant is home to Michigan's first corn nixtamalization restaurant program.

Carnitas el Viejon – Long Island City, N.Y.

Long Island City's Carnitas el Viejon is a food truck that offers burritos, tacos, chimichangas, and more. But for Dean, the carnitas are what stands out.

"Best carnitas I've had in a while," he says, adding that the pork dish is only available on the weekends. "It's a real treat."

Casita Nicole Antojitos Mexicanos – Austin, Texas

Following California, Texas has the highest number of Mexican restaurants in the U.S. One spot you'll want to check out while you're in the Lone Star State is the popular food truck, Casita Nicole Antojitos Mexicanos, according to Clarice Lam, pastry chef, television personality, and author of "Breaking Bao."

"Casita Nicole is known for their machetes, which are elongated quesadillas made with corn tortillas," Lam says. "As the name suggests, this street food resembles a machete and can range anywhere from 18 inches to two feet in length!"

Hugo's – Houston

Houston's Montrose area is home to Hugo's, a Mexican restaurant that Alba Huerta, owner of Julep Houston, considers one of her favorites.

This Mexican family-owned restaurant opened in 2002 and serves traditional dishes from many regions of Mexico, with these dishes "all made from scratch in Mexican tradition, including various cheeses, moles, tortillas and chocolate," according to its website. One of Huerta's favorite dishes on the menu is the cochinita pibil.

Guelaguetza – Los Angeles

Guelaguetza in L.A. is another favorite of Huerta's, which is tied with Hugo's as the chef's top favorites. For the mixologist, who hails from Mexico, both restaurants' authenticity "comes from a deep respect for traditions, genuine flavors, and dedication to quality." She adds, "They build an environment where everyone feels welcome, valued, and part of something unique."

One of Huerta's favorite dishes from Guelaguetza is the botana oaxaqueña, which is served family-style. This tasting platter is presented on a sizzling skillet and includes multiple meats, including chorizo, tasaja, cecina, carnitas, along with chile relleno, Oaxaca cheese, grilled onions, and cactus.

Esse Taco – Brooklyn, N.Y.

Matt Weingarten, culinary director at Dig Inn, is a big fan of Esse Taco, which opened this past May in Brooklyn's popular Williamsburg neighborhood.

"The size of their taco and ratio of fillings and sauce is just as they should be," Weingarten says. "The corn tortilla itself has a perfect nixtamilized flavor, but by far, the star for me is their Oyster Mushroom Taco, which is smoked with mesquite, and I think also may have some huitlacoche in there somewhere. Regardless, it's a total umami bomb and absolutely delicious."

Esse Taco states on its website that it sources the corn for its masa dough from independent farmers in Oaxaca, Mexico. This heirloom corn is "pounded by volcanic rock to create masa" and then broken down with limewater to "unlock complex flavors and nutrients."