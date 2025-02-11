11 Trader Joe's Products Shoppers Just Voted "Best of the Year"

Trader Joe's just released the winners of their 16th Annual Customer Choice Awards and even casual TJ's fans will be familiar with quite a few items on the list. The company divided the winners and runners up into categories, with a winner for each section and then an overall winner for the entire store announced right at the end. "For the 16th year in a row, we asked our customers to tell us which, of all our products, are their absolute favorites. You voted and now the results are in," Trader Joe's says. Read on to see if your favorite made the list.

#1 New: Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips

Trader Joe's customers love the Blue Cheese chips, with one fan calling them "funky in the best way." Another Redditor agreed, saying, "Coming in to say these are amazing. We finally got a Trader Joe's last month and these chips are one of my favorite items there." Runner's up for best new product are French Onion Popcorn (Limited), Garlic Gondolas, Strawberry Hold the Cone!, and Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos.

#1 Beverage: Spiced Cider (Limited)

The limited-edition Spiced Cider won best beverage, with one customer saying "I just bought my first bottle and I'm already hooked." Runners up for best beverage are French Market Sparkling Lemonade, Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage (Limited), Triple Ginger Brew (Limited), and Villa Italia Italian Blood Orange Soda.

#1 Cheese: Goat Cheese

Trader Joe's selection of goat's cheese is a big hit with fans. "We love the goat Gouda! Absolutely delicious," one Redditor said. Runners up for yummiest cheese are English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions, Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (Limited). Burrata, and Saint André Triple Crème Brie.

#1 Produce: Teeny Tiny Avocados

These cute little mini avos win best produce for Trader Joe's customers. Runners up in the best produce category are Bananas, Honeycrisp Apples, Organic Persian Cucumbers, and Blueberries.

#1 Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

In a wide field of delicious TJ's apps, the Spinach and Artichoke reigns supreme. "I love these, they taste just as deliciously salty as the restaurant ones. I get the simply Tostitos to have with them – they're super thin and crisp and perfect as a vehicle for dip. Yummm," one fan said. Runners up for best app are Jalapeńo & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons, Parmesan Pastry Pups, Greek Spanakopita, and Vegetable Bird's Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce.

#1 Breakfast & Brunch: Hashbrowns

Trader Joe's shoppers are obsessed with the hashbrowns, with many Redditors raving about them online. "They are awesome! And excellent in the air fryer," one said. Runners up for best breakfast and brunch items are Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Dutch Griddle Cakes, and Chicken Sausage Breakfast Patties.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

#1 Lunch & Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

The Butter Chicken wins best lunch and dinner entree for TJ's shoppers. "Soooo goooood!! Found in frozen section of Trader Joe's. Done in 7 minutes in microwave and then you mix the chicken with the rice and it's just wonderful! Would buy again!" one fan raved. Runner's up for best lunch and dinner items are Chicken Tikka Masala, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Kimbap, and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (Limited).

#1 Bath, Body & Home: Brazil Nut Body Butter

Customers love the Brazil Nut Body Butter, which is a limited-edition item. Runners up for best bath and body product are Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40, Coconut Body Butter, Leave In Conditioner, and Lavender Spray Hand Sanitizer.

#1 Snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe's is famous for their enormous snack selection, and shoppers love these Chilli & Lime chips best. Runners up for best snack are World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Organic Corn Chip Dippers, Horseradish & Chives Ridge Cut Potato Chips (Limited), and Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers.

#1 Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Trader Joe's has some really delicious sweet treats, but the Sublime Ice Cream sandwiches are the winner. "I'm not usually an ice cream sandwich fan but they are amazing," one fan said. "This ice cream cookie sandwich should be renamed from Sublime to Manna, because it truly is heavenly," another agreed. "Even those who don't usually go for the ice cream sandwich novelties, will experience an euphoric sustenance that could only come from the gods." Runners up for best sweet treat are Almond Kringle (Limited), Hold the Cone! Chocolate Chip, Jingle Jangle (Limited), and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.

#1 Overall: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The number one most popular item at Trader Joe's, according to shoppers, are the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. "I. Am. Obsessed. A friend gifted a bag to me and I became hooked. I ate an entire bag in one night," one fan wrote. Runners up for best overall item are the Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (Limited), Kimbap, and Vegetable Fried Rice.