15 Healthiest Trader Joe's Snacks, According to a Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Walking into Trader Joe's is like stepping into a dream come true if you love unique and delish food finds at reasonable prices. From quirky snacks to unexpected flavor combos, it's the kind of store where you plan to grab a dozen eggs but somehow end up with cauliflower gnocchi, a bouquet of tiny sunflowers, and a jar (or two) of cookie butter… you know, just in case.

And while it's easy to get sidetracked by treats and yet another plant you don't need (but absolutely want), Trader Joe's also happens to be a goldmine for health-conscious snackers. Yes, you can indulge in snacks from TJ's while staying aligned with your health goals.

in front of the snack aisle can be overwhelming with so many options vying for your attention. Which ones are actually good for you, and which just look healthy? That's where we come in. We've combed through the aisles to uncover 15 healthy Trader Joe's snacks that are as nutritious as they are delicious. Because, let's face it, life's too short for boring snacks. For more, don't miss Trader Joe's 16 Best High-Protein Foods.

Chile Seasoned Dried Mango

Nutrition (Per 7-piece serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : <1 g

If you've never tried mango dressed up like it's ready for a party, you're missing out. Inspired by Mexican street vendors, Trader Joe's Chile Seasoned Dried Mango takes juicy Kent mango strips and coats them with chile powder, salt, and a hint of sweetness for a tangy, spicy flavor explosion. Inspired by Mexican street vendors, it's perfect for snacking on the go or adding a festive touch to any treat.

While dried fruit is more calorie-dense than fresh, it's simply a concentrated version with no added sugar—making it nature's candy with a flavorful kick.

The 10 Best New Trader Joe's Snacks to Try in 2025

Freeze Dried Tart Cherries

Nutrition (Per 1 package serving) :

Calories :130

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 1 g

Trader Joe's Freeze Dried Tart Cherries are an absolute treat for those who love a bold, tangy flavor! These cherries are picked fresh, pitted, and carefully freeze-dried to lock in their deep garnet-red color and satisfyingly tart taste with no added sugar. Each crisp bite delivers a naturally sour punch, making them a fantastic alternative to sour candy snacks.

Data shows that eating tart cherries is linked to heart health benefits and they have anti-inflammatory effects on the body.

Perfect Bar Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 1 bar) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 15 g

Perfect Bars are sweet, dense, and flavorful, packing 4 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein per bar. The Peanut Butter Perfect Bar combines creamy peanut butter, organic honey, and a blend of organic ingredients like dried milk, eggs, and whole food powders, all topped off with a hint of sea salt and organic dark chocolate chips. Cold-pressed and preservative-free, these bars stay fresh in the fridge but can hold up for a week at room temperature, making them an ideal grab-and-go snack!

The 16 Healthiest Low-Sugar Protein Bars

Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack

Nutrition (Per ½ package serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Roasted seaweed is a deliciously healthy snack, packed with umami and natural nutrients like iodine, which supports brain health. Trader Joe's Spicy Tempura Seaweed Snack takes it up a notch with a spicy seasoning.

The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar

Nutrition (Per 10-piece serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and support overall health. Its lower sugar content compared to other sweets makes it a better-for-you option for satisfying cravings during snack time.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar, with 85% cacao, might sound like it belongs to the bitter camp, but it's so much more. Made with cocoa beans from Colombia's Tumaco region, it boasts a fruity flavor profile that's enhanced by a touch of sugar and natural vanilla, minimizing bitterness.

13 Best Weight-Loss Snacks You Can Eat

Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps

Nutrition (Per 1 oz, 14-chip serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Trader Joe's Papadums are a traditional snack made from lentils and chickpeas, fried in rice bran oil, and seasoned with salt and cumin for a light, nutty taste and satisfying crunch. Their small, chip-like size makes them perfect for dipping into chutneys or enjoying alongside dishes like Vegetable Biryani or Yellow Tadka Dal.

Lentils and chickpeas are packed with protein and fiber, making them a great choice for keeping you full and energized. They're also loaded with vitamins and minerals like iron and folate, helping support your overall health in a simple, delicious way.

The 6 Healthiest Potato Chips, According to Dietitians

Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 1 container serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 15 g

Greek yogurt is a delicious and creamy snack that's packed with protein, which helps keep you feeling full and energized. It's also a great source of probiotics, promoting good gut health and supporting overall digestion.

Choosing plain Greek yogurt provides zero added sugar, minimal sodium, and a hefty 15 grams of protein. Add fresh fruit and nuts for a delicious, satisfying snack.

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Greek Yogurt

Creamy Dreamy Hummus

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Hummus is a natural source of protein and fiber, which help keep you full and satisfied. Plus, it's made from simple, wholesome ingredients like chickpeas, olive oil, and tahini, making it a nutritious and delicious choice. Its creamy texture and rich flavor make it versatile enough to pair with fresh veggies, pita chips, or even as a sandwich spread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pair hummus with fresh vegetable sticks, like carrots or celery, for a quick and healthy snack.

Bamba Peanut Snacks

Nutrition (Per 45-piece serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Bamba peanut snacks offer a nutritious option packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium. Research suggests that introducing Bamba to young children may help reduce the risk of developing peanut allergies. The snacks are also free of artificial additives, making them a wholesome choice for growing children. Additionally, their light and crunchy texture make them easy for toddlers to eat and enjoy.

Organic Apple Cinnamon Fruit Sauce Crushers

Nutrition (Per 1 pouch) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's Organic Apple Cinnamon Fruit Sauce Crushers are a healthy snack made from just three simple ingredients: organic apple purée, organic cinnamon powder, and ascorbic acid to maintain color. With no added sugars, they offer a naturally sweet way to incorporate more fruit into your diet. These shelf-stable pouches are perfect for on-the-go snacking or convenient pantry storage. For a refreshing twist, try chilling or freezing them for a cool treat during warm weather.

50 Healthy Snacks to Buy for Weight Loss

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Snackers

Nutrition (Per 1 snack pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Trader Joe's Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Snackers deliver a satisfying snack with five grams of protein and just 70 calories per pouch. These bite-sized mozzarella balls boast a creamy, milky flavor and a soft, yet resilient texture. Conveniently portioned into resealable packages for easy portion control, they're perfect on their own or paired with fresh veggies like grape tomatoes and carrots for a balanced, nutritious snack.

Gone Berry Crazy

Nutrition (Per 6-piece serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

Frozen chocolate-covered berries make for a healthy and delicious snack. The rich dark chocolate offers indulgence while the berries provide a natural sweetness. Packed with antioxidants, these treats help combat oxidative stress in the body and support overall health. Their flash-frozen nature preserves both flavor and nutrients, making them a convenient and refreshing option.

30 Best Low-Calorie Desserts on Grocery Shelves

Olive Herbs Mixed Nuts

Nutrition (Per ¼-cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Not only are Trader Joe's Olive & Herbs Mixed Nuts delicious, but they also pack a nutritional punch that makes them a healthy snack option. Packed with almonds, cashews, and pecans, this mix provides heart-healthy fats and dietary fiber to support digestion and keep you feeling satisfied longer. The nuts also deliver plant-based protein for sustained energy, while the blend of herbs and seasonings adds both flavor and antioxidants. Even the dehydrated Kalamata olives contribute healthy fats and a savory twist. Enjoyed in moderation, this snack strikes the perfect balance between taste and health.

The 6 Healthiest High-Protein Nuts You Can Eat

Egg Bites Cheese Spinach Kale

Nutrition (Per 1 package) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 12 g

Trader Joe's Cheese, Spinach & Kale Egg Bites are a fantastic snack option for a variety of reasons. Packed with protein, they help keep you satisfied and energized throughout your day. Their light and fluffy texture, paired with Mediterranean-inspired flavors from feta cheese, spinach, and kale, makes them both delicious and unique. Quick and easy to prepare, they are ideal for snack breaks, needing just a minute in the microwave.

Guacasalsa

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 20

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 0 g

This dip is made with wholesome, natural ingredients like avocados and tomatillos, which are packed with nutrients. Avocados provide heart-healthy fats and essential vitamins, while tomatillos offer a good dose of antioxidants and vitamin C. The jalapeños add a nice kick while potentially boosting metabolism, and the lime juice not only adds flavor but also contributes some vitamin C. Plus, it's minimally processed, making it a fresh and satisfying choice for any time of the day!

Try pairing guacasalsa with whole-grain chips, veggie sticks, or as a topping for toast to create a quick and nutritious snack.