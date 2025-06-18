11 Best Trader Joe’s Foods to Lose Belly Overhang

Are you trying to lose weight, specifically in your stomach area? There are certain foods you should be eating, and Trader Joe’s is a great place to shop for them. “Trader Joe’s has a ton of great options for blasting belly fat,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. She recommends foods that are “nutrient-dense, high in protein or fiber, portion-controlled, and convenient.” Here are the 23 best Trader Joe’s foods to lose belly overhang.

Muscle Building Proteins: Grilled Chicken Strips

The first category of food consists of proteins. “These help with satiety and preserving lean muscle while in a calorie deficit,” says Collingwood. She recommends picking up a package of Grilled Chicken Strips (pre-cooked, refrigerated). “Great for quick meals,” she explains. These are great for adding to a salad, a pasta dish, or eating on their own with vegetables.

Muscle Building Proteins: Just Chicken

Another must-buy item from the refrigerator section is the Just Chicken packages. “Clean, no sauce, ready to go,” says Collingwood. These slices of chicken can also be eaten solo or added to your favorite salad, pasta dish, or any other meal.

Muscle Building Proteins: Frozen Turkey Burgers

Another great muscle-building protein? Frozen Turkey Burgers. These come in a box in the freezer section. You can eat them with veggies, on a salad, or on a whole grain bun. “Lean protein, minimal ingredients,” says Collingwood.

Muscle Building Proteins: Steamed Lentils

If you don’t eat meat, there are other high-protein, muscle-building proteins at Trader Joe’s. Collingwood recommends Steamed Lentils in the produce section of the store. “High in fiber and plant protein,” says Collingwood. I like eating these with the beets, also in the refrigerator section. It’s also great for sprinkling on salad.

Muscle Building Proteins: Cage-Free Hard-Boiled Eggs

Another meat-free option? Eggs. While you can make your hard-boiled eggs, Cage-Free Hard-Boiled Eggs in the dairy section are an easy, ready-made option. “These are a portable and filling snack,” says Collingwood.

Muscle Building Proteins: Greek Yogurt

The final item in the first category is perfect for meat-free eaters or carnivores? Greek Yogurt (Plain, 2% or Nonfat. Collingwood calls it a “high protein, lower sugar option.” You can add some berries as a natural sweetener or add to a smoothie.

High Volume, Low-Calorie Food: Riced Cauliflower or Broccoli

The next category of food that will help you blast belly fat from Trader Joe’s? “Volume-rich foods that help fill you up with fewer calories,” Collingwood explains. The first food is Riced Cauliflower or Broccoli. “Great grain substitute or stir-fry base,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

High Volume, Low-Calorie Food: Zucchini Spirals

Another great high-volume, low-calorie food that will help fill you up? Zucchini Spirals. “A low-carb noodle alternative,” explains Collingwood. You can eat these as a side or add a protein and sauce and pretend they are your favorite pasta noodle.

High Volume, Low-Calorie Food: Southwestern Chopped Salad Kit

Looking for a nutrient-dense salad that will fill you up without a lot of calories? Grab a bag of Southwestern Chopped Salad Kit in the produce department. However, Collingwood maintains that you can’t load on the dressing. “Use less dressing for a lighter version,” she recommends.

High Volume, Low-Calorie Food: Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Another cruciferous veggie that will help fill you up without a big caloric impact? Shaved Brussels Sprouts. “Easy to sauté or toss in salads,” says Collingwood. If you do sauté, consider using a cooking spray instead of oil, as cooking oils add a lot of calories quickly.

High Volume, Low-Calorie Food: Hearts of Palm Pasta

Another low-calorie, low-carbohydrate pasta alternative? Hearts of Palm Pasta, over in the grains aisle. Collingwood is a big fan of this “low-cal pasta alternative,” which tastes great tossed with your favorite sauce and topped with a protein of your choice.

Whole Food Carbs: Brown Rice & Quinoa Microwaveable Packs

The next category of food Collingwood recommends to blast belly fat? “Whole-food carbs that bring fiber and satisfaction,” she explains. The first of the bunch is Brown Rice & Quinoa Microwaveable Packs. Not only do they make an easy side dish, but they are “great portion control,” she says.

Whole Food Carbs: Rolled Oats or Instant Oatmeal

You probably know by know that most nutritionists recommend some form of oatmeal to blast belly fat. Collingwood is a fan of Trader Joe’s Rolled Oats or Instant Oatmeal (Unsweetened), which will fill you up with good carbs. “Great for breakfast,” she says. Just stay away from the sugary kinds of oatmeal, which have lots of calories and added sugar.

Whole Food Carbs: Sweet Potato Ribbons or Fries

If you’re looking for a dinner side, especially on burger night, head to the freezer section. Collingwood recommends Trader Joe’s Sweet Potato Ribbons or Fries (frozen). “These are cleaner than fast food fries,” she says about them. To maximize crispiness, cook them in an air fryer and use a good cooking spray.

Whole Food Carbs: Chickpea or Red Lentil Pasta

Looking for another delicious pasta alternative? Collingwood recommends Chickpea or Red Lentil Pasta, a whole food carb that will fill you up. “Higher in protein and fiber,” she says. Just add your favorite sauce, protein, and veggies.

Low-Calorie Frozen Foods: Cauliflower Gnoccchi

The next category up? Low-calorie, filling, and easy-to-prepare frozen foods are something Trader Joe’s specializes in. One of her top picks is also one of mine: Cauliflower Gnocchi. “Crisp it up in an air fryer or skillet,” says Collingwood. They are great tossed in a sauce or even seasoned up with your favorite spices and a little bit of olive oil.

Low-Calorie Frozen Foods: Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons

Trader Joe’s has an extensive offering of Asian food. Collingwood recommends Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, which can be eaten on their own or thrown in your favorite broth. “High protein, low calorie,” she says.

Low-Calorie Frozen Foods: Shrimp Stir Fry

Another easy-to-cook Asian meal option? Shrimp Stir Fry, which comes bagged and ready to cook. “Veggie + protein combo,” says Collingwood. Again, try to cook with a no calorie spray instead of oil, as that will pack on the calories fast. Try serving with riced cauliflower for an extra dose of fiber.

Low-Calorie Frozen Foods: Mahi Mahi or Salmon Burgers

Looking for a healthier option for burger night? In the freezer section, Trader Joe’s sells bags of Mahi Mahi or Salmon Burgers. “Great lean seafood options,” says Collingwood.

Zero/Low-Calorie Flavor Boosts: Sparkling Water

The final category is zero- or low-calorie flavor boosts, starting with Sparkling Water. Trader Joe’s sells a bunch of flavor-enhanced options, including Lemon Ginger and Lime. “No sugar, refreshing,” she says about the no-guilt beverages.

Zero/Low-Calorie Flavor Boosts: Coconut Aminos

Another way to add flavor sans calories? Coconut Aminos. “Lower-sodium soy sauce alternative,” says Collingwood. These are a great accompaniment to your favorite asian meal and can be found in the aisles of the store.

Zero/Low-Calorie Flavor Boosts: Green Goddess Salad Dressing

Not all salad dressings are good for weight loss. However, Collingwood is a fan of Trader Joe’s vegan Green Goddess Salad Dressing, packed with Hass avocados, fresh herbs like basil, and chives, and seasonings that include green onions, garlic, and apple cider vinegar. “Creamy and light,” she says about it. Find it in the refrigerator section.

Zero/Low-Calorie Flavor Boosts: Everything But the Bagel Seasoning:

The final food in the category is a fan favorite: Everything But the Bagel Seasoning. The popular spice can be added to almost anything, offering a taste explosion without added calories or fat. “Big flavor, no calories,” Collingwood says.