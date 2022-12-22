The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're on Christmas cocktail duty or you just want to give your beverage a boozy twist, Trader Joe's might just have exactly what you're looking for.

As reported by Instagram user @traderjoesobsessed, the beloved grocery chain is brimming with holiday alcohol options, including such festive standbys as Gingerbread Cream Liqueur, Cocoa Cream Liqueur, Eggnog Liqueur, Peppermint Joe-Joe's Cream Liqueur—as well as TJ's brand-new Speculoos Cookie Butter Cream Liqueur.

Garnering nearly 300 comments, the alcohol spotting drew in plenty of excitement from Trader Joe's fans. One Instagram user wrote, "Oh good lord! That looks delicious," while another one added, "OMG! I've got to hit TJ's next week and get one of each of the cream liqueurs!"

Among the enthusiastic comments, the Speculoos Cookie Butter Cream Liqueur received notable attention, with several people sharing recommendations for how to enjoy the booze. One person suggested, "An espresso martini but sub the coffee liqueur for the cookie butter one🤔 Irish coffee, sub the kahlua for cookie butter liqueur👀 a repo cold brew + cookie butter liqueur 🤤."

Other ideas included using the cookie butter liqueur in place of water in any cake mix, adding it to a milkshake, or incorporating it into a White Russian cocktail.

Admirers weren't limited to Instagram. TikTok was abuzz, as well:

While the comments were mostly filled with holiday cheer, there were also several gripes from folks who can't purchase the holiday products because grocery stores are not allowed to sell alcohol in their states. Sorry, Tennessee! (And Texas, Utah, Delaware, among others: check out The Grocery Store Guy for a full state-by-state breakdown.)

The holiday liqueurs aren't the only seasonal Trader Joe's items making headlines. Almost two weeks ago, culinary icon Ina Garten revealed to TODAY that she served some of her friends the Trader Joe's French Apple Tart, sharing, "It was absolutely delicious."