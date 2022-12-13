Skip to content

Ina Garten Serves This "Delicious" $7.99 Trader Joe's Dessert to Guests

This store-bought treat is deemed worthy by the hosting queen.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on December 13, 2022 | 3:07 PM

It's no secret that America's hostess with the mostess Ina Garten has plenty of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to entertaining guests. And if there's one tip we all know and love, it's that "store-bought is fine."

In a recent holiday hosting segment on TODAY, the culinary icon shared her kitchen know-how, dropping one store-bought item she's relied on in the past.

RELATED: Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Reporting an Abundance of Holiday Items

"The other day, I had some friends over, and I got an apple tart from Trader Joe's," Garten said. "I put it in the oven—it was absolutely delicious."

In typical Barefoot Contessa fashion, the cooking star took things up a notch. Garten elevated the dessert with just a couple of simple add-ons: vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of warm caramel sauce from the jar. "There was nothing to do, and it was personal," she said.

Priced at just $7.99, Trader Joe's 20-ounce French Apple Tart features a shortbread crust blanketed with a buttery apricot and apple filling, topped with sliced apples, and finished with an apricot glaze. "A thing of rustic beauty," the cult-favorite grocery chain writes on its website.

Trader Joe's also notes that the master pastry chef who developed the tart's recipe once made it for the president of France—and "spoiler alert: he loved it."

Aside from sharing her fondness for Trader Joe's French Apple Tart, Garten offered up some other holiday hosting tips, such as engaging all five of your guests' senses. This means filling your home with festive decor, cozy textures, great music, delicious food, and wonderful smells.

One way the Food Network legend gives her home an inviting aroma is through none other than a store-bought dessert. "Sometimes, if I get an apple pie, I'll just put it in the oven, even though it's from a bakery. So it smells like apple pie, doesn't it?"

Above all, Garten highlighted a key point that is often forgotten: "Hosting is about the people. It's not about the food." Cheers to that!

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is the Editorial Assistant at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // // //

More content from Groceries

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Groceries
  • costco storefront

    Costco's "Best" Ice Cream Is On Sale

  • costco wholesale exterior

    Costco's Cheese Advent Calendar Is Back

  • Van Leeuwen Glass Onion ice cream pints

    Van Leeuwen Just Launched Onion Ice Cream

  • costco wholesale exterior

    7 Costco Items Flying Off the Shelves Right Now

  • foodie gift guide collage

    25 Gifts for Foodies Under $25