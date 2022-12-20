Skip to content

Fans Choose the Best and Worst Grocery Items of 2022—And Both Can Be Found at Trader Joe's

The specialty grocery store is both winner and loser of the Steamed Hams Society's annual awards.
Chris Shott
By Chris Shott
Published on December 20, 2022 | 1:07 PM

Comedy writer Bill Oakley is perhaps best known for his work on the long-running animated TV series The Simpsons. He's also become a rising star on Instagram lately for his frequent reviews of fast food and grocery items.

Building upon his growing social media following, Oakley created an online club for fellow food enthusiasts called the Steamed Hams Society, named after one of his most popular Simpsons episodes. The club recently announced the winners and losers of its annual food awards, "The Steamies." 

Fans of Trader Joe's will be both pleased and dismayed by the results in the groceries category.

On the plus side, Trader Joe's Cheeseburger Burrito took top honors as "Grocery Item Of The Year," beating out runners-up Gardein's Ultimate Falafel Burger and Nissin's Cup Noodles Stir Fry Korean BBQ. The 8-ounce flour tortilla wrap comes stuffed with crumbled beef, cheddar cheese, chopped tomato and onion, dressed with ketchup, mustard and pickle relish. 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bill Oakley (@thatbilloakley)

Meanwhile, TJ's also earned the dubious distinction of "Grocery Disappointment of the Year" for its Shrimp Seafood Burger, a blend of pollock and shrimp held together with rice flour and sunflower oil. Other ignominious foodstuffs earning dishonorable mention included CinnaFuego Toast Crunch Sweet and Spicy Breakfast Cereal Snack, Coca-Cola Dreamworld, and Budweiser Beer Battered Pickles

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bill Oakley (@thatbilloakley)

The rest of the club's supermarket superlatives for 2022 include: 

"Frozen Pizza Of The Year": Newman's Own Quattro Formaggi Stone-Fired Crust

"Domestic Potato Chip Of The Year": Middleswarth Hand-Cooked BBQ Kettle Chips

"Domestic Non-Potato Chip Snack of the Year": Pepperidge Farm Old Bay Goldfish Crackers

"International Non-Potato Chip Snack of the Year": Alba Lisa Artisan Tortilla Chips

"Condiment Of The Year": Henderson's Relish

"Freak Show Of The Year": Heinz Dip & Crunch

Chris Shott
Chris Shott is a food-obsessed freelance writer whose sizzling cast-iron steaks routinely set off smoke alarms at his apartment building in Brooklyn, N.Y. Read more about Chris
Filed Under
// //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Groceries
  • costco edit

    Costco Will Open 11 New Locations in 2023

  • costco cart

    Best Costco Deals Ever, According to Customers

  • Costco Is Selling Chocolate Chip Cheese and Shoppers Are Intrigued

    Costco's Chocolate Chip Cheese Is Highly Debated

  • platter of christmas cookies gingerbread

    The Best Store-Bought Christmas Cookies

  • grocery shopping

    10 Grocery Items Facing a Lower Supply