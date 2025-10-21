6 Trader Joe’s Items Getting Thousands of Complaints

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe’s fans are passionate about their favorite products, so when that product inexplicably either changes ingredients or the quality degrades, you’re going to hear about it. The grocery chain has so many items customers rave about, but there are also some big no-nos in stores, depending on shopper feedback. So which products do people say should be avoided? Here are six Trader Joe’s items getting tons of complaints from customers.

Vanilla Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee

One sad shopper called the Vanilla Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee “one of my biggest disappointments in TJ history,” and others agreed. “I bought this despite everyone’s warnings. Drinking it straight, it definitely tasted like dirt and was undrinkable for me,” one Redditor said. “I bough it, I drank a few sips poured the bottle down the drain,” another commented.

Pumpkins Sugar Cookie Dough

Trader Joe’s shoppers are conflicted about the limited time-only Pumpkins Sugar Cookie Dough. “Absolute no for me,” one customer said. “These were almost offensively bad. I’ve passed by them so many times and thought yesterday to buy them as a little long weekend treat. Shocked at just how much I didn’t like them.”

7 Best New Trader Joe’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Trader Joe’s Bread

Many shoppers say the bread goes bad way too quickly. “I won’t get my bread there. I’ve tried many versions of TJ carbs over the years and theirs just molds so much faster like within mere days! Also can’t get protein vegan shakes or dairy free yogurt there,” one Redditor said. “I bought a loaf of cinnamon bread because it smelled wonderful. Sliced it and found two streaks of cinnamon. Utterly tasteless!” another commented.

Sensitivity + Whitening Peppermint Fluoride Toothpaste

Some Trader Joe’s customers are not impressed with the Trader Joe’s Toothpaste, saying it doesn’t have enough mintiness and is ineffective. “I don’t know if it’s a regional thing based on distribution, I wouldn’t think so, but this toothpaste has zero flavor or sweetness,” one Redditor complained. “The cap on those tubes are the worst designed toothpaste cap I’ve ever used,” another said. “I don’t mind the no sweetness but there is absolutely no peppermint or anything that makes my mouth feel fresh after using this. Didn’t buy another tube after I finished with it,” a third commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vegetable Pad Thai

The Vegetable Pad Thai is one to miss, according to customers. “My pad thai was 50% bean sprouts. In case you can’t tell, I’m not a fan. Usually I just put up with them, but not when there’s this much. And after all that it wasn’t even good. At all. Too much garlic and not much else. Don’t waste your money!” one shopper said. “I’ve had plenty in the $3-5 range that are great. This was hands down the worst.”

Seafood Boil

Trader Joe’s customers are utterly baffled by the Seafood Boil. “The seafood boil should be illegal,” one unhappy shopper said. “I’m from Louisiana. A frozen, boxed ‘seafood boil’ is an abomination. And it’s downright offensive to me,” another commented.