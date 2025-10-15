7 Best New Trader Joe’s Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-October

This is my favorite time of the year to go to Trader Joe’s—whether you’re into the Halloween pumpkin decorations or holiday treats, the store is extra cozy and sweet right now. From new cheese products to the return of seasonal must-haves, the grocery chain has some truly special items available in store right now, and fans are very, very excited. Here are seven of the best new Trader Joe’s finds hitting shelves in mid-October.

Harvest Apple Salad Kit

The Trader Joe’s Harvest Apple Salad Kit ($3.99) is back on shelves and fans are celebrating. “My favorite seasonal item. Love adding a link of the smoked apple Chardonnay chicken sausage too,” one customer said. “I add grilled chicken or shrimp to this and it’s so so good,” another agreed.

Organic Sour Apple Watermelon Fruit Leather Wrap

Trader Joe’s shoppers are obsessed with the new Organic Sour Apple Watermelon Fruit Leather Wrap ($0.49). “I”m usually not a big fan of watermelon… but it works here. It adds a ‘tropical’ flavor, but the sour apple reigns supreme. That said, it’s not super sour.. it’s not going to make you pucker up,” one customer said. “I’m obsessed with these. They taste like watermelon jolly ranchers but better,” another commented.

Ghosts & Bats Crispy Potato Snacks

The Trader Joe's seasonal Ghosts & Bats Crispy Potato Snacks are popping up at some locations and some shoppers are excited (mostly because they look cuter than they taste). "My friend suggests jazzing these up with the chili crunch- it tasted really good then!" one said.

Brie Cheese Flavored Spread

Trader Joe’s shoppers are excited about the new Brie Cheese Flavored Spread. “I’m allergic to the mold in the rinds so this makes my life so much easier than suffering through hives cutting the rind off,” one happy customer said. “I’m guessing this is like the stuff they sell in Europe from President, they have a Brie, Camembert, they’re not as funky as a fully ripened cheese but it’s nice if you want a spreadable cheese,” another commented.

Mimolette Cheese

The new Trader Joe’s Mimolette Cheese ($7.49) has shoppers buzzing. “Trader Joes’ cheese section is the quickest and cheapest way to travel ❤️,” one said. “Tried it last night. It’s pretty young and approachably parmy/ aged gouda-y, but some of that hazelnut note is still there especially closer to the rind. Easy snacking!” another commented. This cheese is only available during October so grab one before it’s gone!

Spicy & Sweet Creamy Pepper Dip

The new limited-time only Spicy & Sweet Creamy Pepper Dip ($3.99) is a hit with shoppers. “Love this! Dipped raw green peppers in it. Nice balance of cheesy, peppery, sweetness!” one said. “Looks tasty. I’ll totally give that a try. I’ll bet that would make a good sandwich spread,” another commented.

Meatball Calzone

The Meatball Calzone ($6.99) should be on shelves nationwide now. This treat is “loaded with meatballs made from a combination of ground pork and ground beef bound together with some egg and seasoned with Parmesan cheese, onions, garlic, parsley, and black pepper,” the store says. “Along with the meatballs, you’ll also find a rich tomato sauce and plenty of melty mozzarella cheese tucked inside the tender wheat flour dough.”