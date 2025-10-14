7 Best New Trader Joe’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

I just went shopping at my local Trader Joe’s and can confirm that the grocery store is in full fall mode. So many autumn-inspired foods and drinks are filling the store’s aisles, including returning fan favorites and brand-new items. If you aren’t sure what to buy this week, we have the rundown on all the latest product drops. Here are the 7 best new items hitting Trader Joe’s this week.

Maple Streusel Bread

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about a returning favorite. “Welcome back maple streusel bread $4.49 we love making waffle pressed sandwiches with these with bacon 🥓 yum!” they wrote. “Also great for French toast!” a second added. “Yummmm😍🧡🎃,” a third commented.

Cookies N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches

Cookies N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches are a hot (well, cold!) item in the freezer section. “We have another winner $4.99 for 4 sandwiches! The outer cookie is soft and dense & the inside cookies n cream ice cream is divine. There could be more chocolate chips but overall a winner! They are individually wrapped too,” Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared.

Peach Flavored Glaze

Trader Joe’s List shared about Peach Flavored Glaze, which “is brand new,” and “would be phenomenal on an heirloom tomato salad,” she says in the clip.”Peach glaze over some burrata is amazing!!” adds a follower. “That peach glaze is bomb on pizza!” said another. “Had the peach glaze on balsamic/EVOO/rosemary/thyme marinated & grilled pork chops tonight! It was delicious!!!” a third chimed in.

Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

Another new freezer section find, per Trader Joe’s List? Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert made with coconut milk, a non-diary alternative to traditional ice cream.

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Trader Joe’s List shared about an easy breakfast. “Sometimes the easiest breakfasts are the best ones. These Pumpkin Overnight Oats are dairy-free, gluten free, and only $1.99 at Trader Joe’s. Sweet, spiced, and so cozy for fall—we liked them on their own, but they’re also perfect with apple slices or a scoop of pumpkin yogurt,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ketchup Flavored Lattice Potato Chips

Trader Joe’s and Target Finds is one of the many influencers going wild over the new Ketchup Flavored Lattice Potato Chips. “These are so good! Highly recommend, especially if you are a fan of BBQ chips. Love the texture and thickness of these. Great crunch and would be perfect for dipping! 🍅We almost finished the whole bag on day one. Definitely going to buy again!” they wrote. “​​They are so good, I need them to be available year round,” commented a follower. “They are soooo good! I need to go back and buy 10 more bags lol,” added another.

Vanilla Bean Syrup

Another hot item? “New Vanilla Bean Syrup just dropped at Trader Joe’s!” writes Trader Joe’s Aficionado. “Sweet, cozy, and way too easy to pour into literally everything. I’ve already turned into a home barista/chaotic scientist testing it on:

Iced coffee & cold brew – instant café vibes without the $7 guilt.

Pancakes & waffles – drizzle like your life depends on it.

Ice cream affogato – vanilla bean syrup + espresso = magic potion.

Mocktails or cocktails – mix it with lemonade, club soda, or a splash of rum (for “research purposes”).

Greek yogurt or oatmeal – makes breakfast taste like dessert.

It’s giving cozy café at home energy, and honestly, I might start carrying it in my purse like hot sauce,” they added.