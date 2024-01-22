Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Buzzing About a New Frozen Appetizer

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're on the hunt for an easy appetizer, look no further than Trader Joe's. The neighborhood grocery store chain is chock-full of ready-to-heat options, with its new Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons garnering positive reviews from customers.

Yesterday, one satisfied shopper shared an image of the frozen item on Reddit and wrote, "These are delicious and the edges crisped up nicely in my oven." Described by TJ's as "a little like a mix between a rangoon and jalapeño popper," these crispy wontons are filled with a combination of cream cheese, Parmesan, and diced jalapeño. Each box contains 12 wontons and is priced at $4.99.

Several Redditors were quick to praise the item, with the recent thread racking up more than 70 comments.

"Tried these today, and they're yummy and smell awesome while cooking. Nice jalapeño kick," one Reddit user wrote.

"They were sooo good! def going to be picking up 1 or 2 on my next trip," another one added.

The product's buzz isn't limited to Reddit. Multiple shoppers have also taken to TikTok to share glowing reviews of the item.

"It's amazing. The crispy outside. The inside—so there's a little bit of a kick, but the cream cheese does kind of tame it out," one TikTok user said, calling the wontons a "stellar product."

Although a dipping sauce is depicted on the box, this frozen item doesn't come with one. In the Reddit thread, several customers recommended pairing the wontons with a sweet chili sauce. Another suggested opting for ranch, while one shared their own sauce mixture, which features sour cherry jam, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and ginger.

Customers can pop these wontons into the oven for 10-12 minutes or the air fryer for five to seven minutes, according to the product's instructions.

The new Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons aren't the only Trader Joe's frozen items sparking online conversation. Shoppers recently hopped on Reddit to rave about the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers. Priced at $3.99 per bag, these fully-cooked dumplings are filled with chicken, cabbage, and onion and flavored with soy sauce, sesame seed oil, and ginger powder.