10 Absolute Best Trader Joe's Items of 2024, According to Shoppers

If there's one grocery store that knows how to generate product-related buzz, it's Trader Joe's. The California-based retailer not only releases new items regularly but also ramps up the excitement by featuring these products in its podcast and Fearless Flyer (which sits somewhere between a newsletter and a catalog).

Another way TJ's gets people talking about its items is by holding its annual Customer Choice Awards. For the past 15 years, the grocery chain has called on shoppers to share their favorite Trader Joe's products across various categories. Some of these items have earned so many wins over the years that the grocer placed them into the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame last year, making the products ineligible to win another title.

Today, Trader Joe's announced the winners of its 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards. As noted by the grocery chain, some of these items were first-time winners in their respective categories. From snacks and appetizers to frozen entrées, here are the Trader Joe's items that got the most love this year.

Favorite Beverage: TJ's Apple Cider

Apple cider came out on top this year—and Trader Joe's has several options to choose from, such as the Organic Sparkling Cider Vinegar Beverages. There's also the fall-favorite Spiced Cider, which features "a subtle hint of citrus at the finish that really pleases the palate," according to the grocery chain.

Runners-Up: French Market Sparkling Lemonade, Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal), 100% Tangerine Juice, Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Flavored Oat Creamer

Favorite Cheese: TJ's Goat Cheese

Trader Joe's said it best: "This year, Goat Cheese was the GOAT. And the grocery chain offers multiple varieties, including Chevre, which is described as having a "uniquely earthy, tangy taste." Other options include Crumbled, Chevre with Honey, and Cranberry Chèvre.

Runners-Up: Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (limited), Burrata, Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper, English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

Favorite Produce: Bananas

Bananas came in as the top produce item or rather, top banana, this year. For more than 25 years, Trader Joe's has been selling its bananas for only 19 cents apiece. The organic variety costs just 10 cents extra.

Runners-Up: Teeny Tiny Avocados, Honeycrisp Apples, Persian Cucumbers, Lemony Arugula Basil Complete Salad Kit

Favorite Appetizer: TJ's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Grab your chips and crackers! Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip proved to be a crowd-pleaser this year. The item, which comes frozen and ready to heat, features spinach, artichokes, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses, along with herbs and spices.

Runners-Up: Mac and Cheese Bites, Parmesan Pastry Pups, Greek Spanakopita, Vegetable Bird's Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce

Favorite Breakfast & Brunch: TJ's Hashbrowns

Trader Joe's Hashbrowns are so popular that the grocery chain has even had to set purchasing limits on them. Simply pop these into a skillet, the oven, or an air fryer for a crispy addition to your morning meal.

Runners-Up: Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, Double Chocolate Croissants (limited), Chicken Sausage Breakfast Patties

Favorite Lunch & Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Another frozen item that got plenty of love this year was the Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice. Each ready-to-heat entrée contains chunks of chicken blanketed in a mild curry sauce and paired with a side of basmati rice.

Runners-Up: Chicken Tikka Masala, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Vegetable Fried Rice, Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

Favorite Bath, Body & Home Item: TJ's Brazil Nut Body Butter (limited)

Repeatedly referred to as a "dupe" of Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream, this Brazil Nut Body Butter has generated major buzz on social media. Made with coconut oil, shea butter, guarana extract, and Brazil nut seed oil, this item has been said to smell like salted caramel and pistachio with "beachy notes of coconut and vanilla," according to TJ's.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Runners-Up: Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40, Coconut Body Butter, Lavender Spray Hand Sanitizer, Eight Dripless Candles (seasonal)

Favorite Snack: TJ's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

These crunchy, spicy corn chips are often compared to Takis, with many fans even calling them a dupe. Each vibrantly colored chip is made with stone ground corn masa and dusted with chili and lime-flavored seasoning.

Runners-Up: Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Crunchy Curls, Patio Potato Chips (limited)

Favorite Sweet Treat: TJ's Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

There are few things in life better than ice cream and cookies, and Trader Joe's brought the two together for one sublime treat. Each handheld frozen dessert consists of two chewy chocolate chip cookies sandwiching a layer of vanilla ice cream rolled in miniature chocolate chips.

Runners-Up: Mint Chip Ice Cream, Hold the Cone! Chocolate Chip, Hold the Cone! Chocolate, Almond Kringle (seasonal)

Favorite Overall: TJ's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips weren't just shoppers' favorite snack this year. They were also the overall favorite, taking the crown for the second year in a row. Snag a bag for $2.99 and be sure to pair them with your favorite dip!

Runners-Up: Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, Kimbap, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese