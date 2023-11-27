10 Best Trader Joe’s Foods For Your Air Fryer

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to Trader Joe's popular private-label products, the creativity goes both ways. This specialty grocer is always coming up with inventive takes on classic eats, and its diehard fans are always finding interesting ways to enjoy them.

Whether it's pairing the Unexpected Cheddar with different crackers, sprinkling Everything But the Bagel Seasoning on anything, or curating an exclusively TJ's charcuterie board, this retailer's loyal customers are a wealth of knowledge for their favorite store's best items.

So, it's no surprise that fans responded with a flurry of recommendations when a curious Reddit poster recently asked, "What Trader Joe's products really shine in the air fryer?" One commenter on similar post emphatically noted, "Very few things from [T]rader Joe's can't be air fried."

If you own an air fryer, you already know that this convection oven is a great way to make most things crispy with less oil than regular deep frying. This can save you time, mess, and calories. You have also probably experimented with many of your favorite foods to see how they fare in your most-loved kitchen appliance.

You're not alone. Other TJ's shoppers have run plenty of their own experiments, too, and they swear by the air fryer for these 10 items. Plus, since many foods that could be air fried only come with conventional cooking instructions, lots of fans have posted their recommended cooking times and temperatures. (For any products that aren't fully cooked, be sure to check that they've been fully cooked in the air fryer before consuming.)

However, it's important to note that "air frying" doesn't equate to "healthy," since many packaged foods can be made with processed ingredients and high levels of sugar, sodium, and fat. So, keep in mind that you'll want to enjoy these in moderation, along with plenty of fresh, whole foods.

Almond Kringle

Per Serving (1 slice) : 230 cal, 13 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (0 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 3 g protein

Some like to enjoy this limited-time seasonal bakery item right out of the package, but if you like a crispy pastry, you can give this two minutes in the air fryer to transform it into a warm, doughy piece of heaven, according to fan Instagram @traderjoesairfry. Find it in the bakery section for $9.99 before it sells out, so you can give it a whirl.

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Per Serving (1 cup) : 140 cal, 3 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (6 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Frozen gnocchi can be hit or miss, depending on the texture you prefer. Trader Joe's offers two cooking options for this veggie-inspired pasta: boil or sauté. But, if you like your gnocchi crispy on the outside, there's a third option. "Air fried with garlic and Parmesan and then dip in marinara," recommended a Reddit user. "They are like garlic knots!" For specific cooking instructions, one recipe online cooks at 400 degrees for around 13 to 15 minutes, according to your preference.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Cinnamon Filled Korean Pancakes

Per Serving (1 pancake) : 280 cal, 8 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (3 g fiber, 27 g sugar), 4 g protein

These Korean pancakes came back in late fall for a limited time, and many agree that air frying makes this dough crispy on the outside and the cinnamon filling gooey on the inside. "It's amazing in the air fryer. Around 6 min for normal, 8-9 for extra crispy," commented one Redditor.

Chicken Gyoza Potstickers

Per Serving (4 potstickers) : 130 cal, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 360 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

Keep a bag of pre-made gyoza in your freezer for when you're craving Chinese takeout. They transform into restaurant-quality potstickers with the magic of air frying, according to fans on Reddit. One user recommended, "My absolute favorite is the chicken or pork gyoza. I spray them with a little cooking spray and air fry at like 350 for 8-10 mins and just flip them once." Then, you can get that satisfying crunch with less work and less oil.

Breaded Fried Ravioli

Per Serving (4 ravioli) : 240 cal, 10 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 7 g protein

What could be better than fried carbs and cheese? These ravioli were actually designed to be cooked up in an air fryer, according to Trader Joe's own product details. "I tried on a whim and we threw it in the air fryer- so good. Even better with marinara dip," reviewed one Reddit user. It's such a hot item that shoppers regularly wonder if they were discontinued—but rest assured, they're available year-round, if you can snag them before everyone else.

Mini Samosas

PER SERVING : 190 calories, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 190 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 8 g protein

For a crowd-pleasing appetizer, these bite-sized potato-filled pockets are the perfect package. "The samosas are BOMB! Chicken or vegetable, they are both so good and get super crispy!" wrote one Redditor, who recommended air-frying at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Per Serving (1 cup) : 320 cal, 16 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 21 g protein

Despite some recent quality concerns for this frozen Chinese meal, the Mandarin Orange Chicken still holds a cherished place in shoppers' hearts—and also in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame! Though the package recommends pan frying these saucy nuggets on the stovetop, customers say air frying makes them even better.

"It never cooks right for me on the stove, it's always a bit too soft and 'chicken-ey' lol but the air fryer crisps it to perfection," commented one Reddit user. Another gave some pro tips to make sure it cooks evenly: "390 for typically 8-10 minutes, sometimes I remove the really small pieces early because otherwise they get too crunchy/burnt."

Brazilian Cheese Bread

Per Serving (1 pieces) : 190 cal, 11 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 5 g protein

You know these gluten-free cheesy rolls are must-haves because they sell out at Trader Joe's locations on the regular. One Redditor has uncovered the secret to make them taste even more scrumptious, if you can imagine that: "[T]he Brazilian cheese bread bites are sooo good in the air fryer! They get the nice crunch on the outside but stay soft on the inside." But, keep an eye on these when you put them in the basket to bake, or they might become too hard on the outside.

Raspberry Croissant Carré

Per Serving (1/6 package) : 180 cal, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 3 g protein

This brand-new bakery dessert is a butter croissant filled with sweet raspberry jam, and Instagram fan account @traderjoesobsessed brought it to life in the kitchen with an air fryer, some fresh raspberries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. "It's so good air fried for 2 mins at 325 degrees!" she wrote, rating the pastry a nine out of 10.

Hashbrowns

Per Serving (1 patty) : 120 cal, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

This one might be obvious, but the winner of Eat This, Not That's recent grocery store hash browns taste test reaches maximum deliciousness straight from the air fryer, according to fans of this popular breakfast food. "They get sooo crispy, they're perfect," wrote one Reddit user. "[Cook for] 400 for 9ish mins then flip and do another 3."