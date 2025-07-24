7 Trader Joe’s Snacks Flying Off Shelves This Week

Trader Joe’s selection of snacks is legendary for good reason—there are so many exceptionally delicious items available at very reasonable prices. I checked the “going fast” category on the Trader Joe’s website to see which products customers were going crazy about this week and discovered some real hidden gems, from Thai-inspired snacks to a delicious pretzel treat some customers are saying is the best they’ve ever had. Here are seven Trader Joe’s snacks flying off shelves this week.

Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips

Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips ($2.99) is a limited time-only snack fans are going crazy for. “I think these chips are delicious! They kinda taste like a Cubano but someone else can share what they think,” one shopper said. “I tasted them in store today. They remind me a bit of bbq, but with more vinegar and more seasoning. They were really tasty,” another agreed.

Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix

TJ’s Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix ($2.29) is another big hit with customers. “Just found and bought one of these today. Delicious and I wanna go back and stock up before they inevitably go away,” one said.

Mini Pretzel Twists

The Mini Pretzel Twists ($2.69) are very popular with TJ’s shoppers, who rave it’s the best pretzels they’ve ever had. “Got these today too! Not too crunchy, not too salty. I don’t know who is in Trader Joe’s research and development team but they always nail everything,” one fan said.

Hot Honey Fudge

The limited time Hot Honey Fudge ($2.99) is another big hit with shoppers. “Just tried it. It’s so good! I would say this is my favorite TJs fudge flavor so far,” one excited customer said. “I liked them. Really good texture, and the heat lingers in your mouth for a good minute,” another commented.

Parsley Crackers ($2.49)

TJ’s Parsley Crackers ($2.49) are great with garlic spread, shoppers say. “I want to try with sardines and lemon,” one Redditor commented. “I topped these with the roasted tomato labneh and liked the combination a lot!” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn

The limited time only Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn ($2.49) is another fan-favorite snack right now. “I absolutely love this popcorn. Of course I eat all the extra seasoned pieces first & then the rest,” one shopper said. “I love it. Its easy to portion control because it’s way too seasoned, like it satisfies my salty/chip craving but i dont necessarily want more bc it’s a bit too salty/tangy,” another commented.

Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix

The Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix ($3.49) is the perfect little tasty snack, shoppers say. “It’s incredible and my favorite new snack they’ve released in the past year. I wasn’t huge on Mee Krob. This might be my favorite, maybe slightly behind the seasonal spicy mochi rice crackers. It’s such a fun snack!! The flavors are incredible!!” one fan raved.