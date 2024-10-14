I Taste-Tested Tuna Subs From 5 Popular Chains & the Best Was Creamy and Fresh

There are many different ways to submarine sandwich. Personally, when I think of subs, my mind immediately veers toward cold cuts like the simplicity of a turkey sub or a diverse and flavorful Italian sub. But, the possibilities really are endless and cover every variety of meat available from meatballs to roast beef to chicken. Seafood, though, is rare, but even fish is given a platform, thanks to the widely adopted specialty that is tuna salad.

Tuna salad sandwiches started to become popular in the United States around the start of the 20th century, favored for their convenience, affordability, and protein-packed nature. Eventually, tuna salad sandwiches made their way from kitchens to restaurants and sandwich shops, and are now considered staples at many well-known chains.

I will be the first to admit that tuna has never been my prime sandwich choice. I tend to prefer chicken salad over the tuna rendition. But, that's not to say that I can't appreciate a well-made sub of any kind, and I was ready to dive into this uncharted world of maritime fare. Come with me as I try the tuna salad subs from five sandwich chains, on the hunt for the tastiest fish in the sea.

Here's how each tuna sub ranked in descending order, from my least favorite to the overall best.

Subway

Nutrition : (Per 6-inch Sub)

Calories : 480

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 20 g

For a long time, Subway's tuna was served up with a side of controversy. Back in 2021, a lawsuit claimed that something fishy was going on at the chain—specifically, that its tuna was actually a "mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna." The case ended up being dismissed in 2023, and now Subway has an entire page of its website dedicated to convincing you that its tuna is not only real but also high-quality, sourced from 100% wild-caught tuna fish.

While the legitimacy of the sub shop's tuna may now be settled, the matter of how it tastes and compares to other sandwiches still remains. I jumped into the deep end and ordered the 6-inch tuna sub to find out. The selection cost me $5.49 and I paired it with standard suggested toppings of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion all on artisan Italian bread.

The look: Tuna salad sandwiches aren't winning any beauty awards in general. But, this mixture's pinkish-gray hue was extra off-putting. It was available in an ample amount, though, covering one entire half of the bread while fresh veggies occupied the other.

The taste: Mixed solely with creamy mayonnaise, the tuna salad leaves much to be desired. The flavor isn't offensive, yet distinctly fishy and very similar to that of oily canned tuna. If you are someone who prefers that briny taste of Starkist or the like, you may relish in this basic recipe. For me, though, it comes off not necessarily as bad but just blah. On the positive side, I do think the topping choices here were spot on and the Italian bread from Subway is always a crowd-pleaser. So, the chain has those details going for it.

Potbelly

Nutrition :

Small "Skinny" Sub w/Tomato & Lettuce (Per Order)

Calories : 420

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 26 g

The sandwich chain best known for its hot and toasty subs does, in fact, have a tuna salad option on its menu. It's made with 100% albacore tuna, also referred to as white meat tuna. And, while Potbelly doesn't disclose its entire recipe, others on social media speculate that the blend also includes mayonnaise, celery, celery salt, and pepper. The medley comes with Swiss cheese on multigrain bread and I also picked out lettuce and tomato from the chain's list of optional toppings. The smallest "skinny" size cost me $5.89, though original and big sizes are also available.

The look: Crackly, dry-looking bread is a common theme with Potbelly's subs. On the inside, though, the tuna salad looks creamy and chunky, albeit slopped on sparingly. Tomato slices are thin yet wide and lettuce shreds fill in all the nooks and crannies of the sandwich.

The taste: At first, I turned my nose up at the sandwich completely after tasting a mouthful of warm tuna goop—presumably heated from being in contact with the toasted roll. Once I got over this initial sensation, though, I actually found the salad itself to be quite pleasant. It tastes fresh like it was mixed in-house and the larger bits of fish were juicy with an agreeable texture. My larger issue with the sandwich is that it needs more zhuzh overall. Everything falls a bit flat with muted flavors across the board. Throw some extra seasonings into the tuna mixture or slap on extra toppings like onions or pickles and this could be a more sapid sammie.

Jimmy Johns

Nutrition : (Per 8-inch Sub)

Calories : 510

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 21 g

At Jimmy Johns, the co-called "chicken of the sea" pops up several times on the menu: once in the Little Johns section and twice in the land of full-length subs under the names Totally Tuna and the Club Tuna. Now, you may be wondering what the difference is between these two sandwiches, and it comes down to the simple swap of cucumbers for provolone cheese on the Club Tuna. Aside from this deviation, the two are nearly identical, from the house-made tuna salad to the lettuce and tomato toppings to the French bread base. Intrigued by the cucumbers, I decided to give the Totally Tuna a try at a cost of $8.04 for an 8-inch.

The look: Like most of Jimmy Johns' sandwiches, it's bread heavy. But, there is also a hearty helping of tuna salad smeared on—enough that it started spilling out the sides. Lettuce was hard to come by but I counted three tomato slices and five cucumber slices lining the hoagie.

The taste: Filling with a flavorsome tuna salad iteration. With mayonnaise, chunks of onion, and celery, it reminds me more of a chicken salad recipe rather than tuna—especially since the fish essence is toned down. This fact doesn't detract from the overall experience, though. Everything still melds well with the soft and fluffy bread and the crisp lettuce and tomatoes. The cucumbers also make for a refreshing addition that elevates the overall texture with a nice crunch in every bite. After taking it all in, I also don't imagine that the provolone cheese of the Club Tuna would have made a significant difference. So, I wasn't left with buyer's remorse and instead found the Totally Tuna to be a totally satisfactory option.

Jersey Mike's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini Sub)

Calories : 600

Fat : 41.5 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 772 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4.5 g)

Protein : 19 g

I have found that Jersey Mike's really is a "sub above," at least when it comes to classic cold-cut sandwiches. But, it loses some of its sliced-right-in-front-of-you, fresh meats power in a creation like its tuna fish. The recipe is still said to be made on-site, however, with chopped celery, mayonnaise, and a dash of pepper—all of which sounds similar to Potbelly's take on the sub. As I ordered my sandwich, I elected for a mini size on white bread for $6.95. I also took the road frequently traveled and requested it "Mike's Way" with onions, lettuce, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt.

The look: Short but stout, packed with plenty of vegetables. At first glance, it actually looks like lettuce was meant to be the star of the show since it's so prominent. Underneath all the rest though, there is a messy splatter of pale pink tuna salad.

The taste: Well-rounded in terms of taste and texture. I found this sub to be quite appetizing and it all started with the fish amalgamation. The tuna isn't anything overly special—perhaps a step up from canned. But, as a whole, it's juicy without being bogged down by mayonnaise. The best part, though, is that the vinegar and oil slowly seep into the mix, creating an entirely new array of flavors. When it comes to texture, the tuna and bread are soft and even a bit squashy with all the oil and juices. But, the veggies—specifically the onion and tomato—provide a zap of crispness that balances it out.

RELATED: I Tried the 5 Most Popular Subs at Jersey Mike's & the Best Was a Spicy Behemoth

Firehouse Subs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Sub)

Calories : 460

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 20 g

Tuna is one sub that Firehouse doesn't have to crank up the heat to create. In fact, it's the only sandwich on the menu listed as a certified "cold sub." The chain shares that its tuna salad consists of tuna, relish, mayonnaise, and black pepper. The sandwich also automatically comes stacked with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, more mayonnaise, and deli mustard—plus, don't forget about the complimentary pickle spear on the side! My small order, which equates to about a 4-inch sub, cost $5.99.

The look: More of a snack-sized sandwich. But, it looks well assembled with the raw ingredients to one side and the tuna and slice of provolone on the other. I just wish there was a tiny bit more of the pepper-speckled concoction scooped on.

The taste: Firehouse to the rescue! This is the last tuna sub I tried and it did not disappoint. The bread was lightly toasted and crusty without being burnt or too hard to the point where it hurt my mouth. The tuna salad tucked inside, however, still managed to be cold—not to mention incredibly creamy, rather than soggy or too saturated. The tuna is shredded down to small pieces, so no bite is excessively fishy, yet the substance tasted like something that could have come straight from a fresh fish market. At that point, the other toppings were just bonuses, though I did enjoy the ever-so-subtle zing from the mustard and the extra flavor boost from the onions.