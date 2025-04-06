The Unhealthiest Canned Foods on the Planet

Canned food is easy, convenient and quick, but it's not always healthy. Canned food has a longer shelf life because part of the canning process entails a heating treatment that kills bacteria. In addition, the food is vacuumed sealed which prevents bacteria from contamination. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's good for you.

According to Dr. Michael Aziz, a board-certified internist and regenerative medicine specialist, there's a slew of reasons why some canned foods should be avoided.

"Canned foods often contain high salt which leads to high blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes," says Dr. Aziz. Another unhealthy item lurking in canned food is a lot of added sugar, which "increases the risk of obesity and diabetes." To help narrow down what should be skipped, Eat This, Not That! spoke with health experts who reveal the unhealthiest canned foods—and we ranked them from least worst to the number one worst on the planet, based on sodium, sugar, fat, ingredient quality, and expert commentary.

Tyson Canned Chicken

Nutrition Per serving : 3 ounce

Calories : 90

Total fat : 2g

Cholesterol : 45mg

Sodium : 450 mg sodium

Protein : 19g

Tyson canned chicken seems ideal for salads, enchiladas, and just about any other dish, but it's not as healthy as it seems, according to Jennifer Ernst, a clinical nutritionist with Better Food Best You.

"Chicken is such a great source of protein and so versatile for meals, but if you buy canned chicken, know that while it is still a great source of protein, the canning makes it very high in sodium," she explains. Ernst adds, "Canned chicken also contains sodium phosphates, which is generally considered safe in small quantities. However, regular consumption or a larger quantity can cause bloating, diarrhea, and other GI upset."

Del Monte Peach Halves in Heavy Syrup

Nutrition Per serving : ½ cup

Calories : 100 calories,

Total fat : 0

Sodium : 5 mg

Total sugar : 22g includes 16g added sugar

Juicy yellow peaches are a refreshing treat, but being drenched in a heavy syrup changes everything.

"Two of these peach halves give you the equivalent of 4 teaspoons of added sugar–for women, that's about 3/4 of the added sugar recommendation for the entire day," says McIndoo.

Instead, she recommends a medium-sized fresh peach.

"It has 1/2 the calories, twice the fiber, and no added sugar, choosing peaches, or any fruit, canned in heavy syrup gives you more added sugar than peach." McIndoo adds, "Consider fresh or frozen fruit or canned fruit in 100% fruit juice as an alternative."

Old El Paso Chicken Cheese Enchilada-Style Soup

Nutrition Per serving : 1 Cup

Calories : 160

Total fat : 10 g fat (3g saturated fat)

Sodium : 670mg

A hot cup of soup on a chilly day always sounds nice, but McIndoo suggests rethinking soup from a can, especially the Old El Paso Chicken Cheese Enchilada-Style.

"Keep in mind, one serving is just half a can, if you tend to eat an entire can as a meal, which many people do, this nutrition info is doubled," she says. "Just 1 cup of this soup contains more sodium than 1 1/2 large McDonald's fries. Plus with very little fiber and only 6 g of protein, you'll probably be feeling hungry again soon after eating."

Campbell's SpaghettiOs® with Meatballs

Nutrition Per serving : 1 cup

Calories : 210

Total fat : 6g (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat)

Sodium : 570 mg

Campbell's SpaghettiOs® with Meatballs is a good reminder of why it's important to read the back of the can.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This product, which should simply contain spaghetti noodles and meatballs, lists over 40 ingredients and additives on the label," Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta, says.

"It contains processed ingredients such as high fructose corn syrup, refined flour, and enzyme-modified cheddar cheese, which could be concerning if you're aiming to reduce processed foods in your diet," Morris explains. "These additives can contribute to higher levels of sugar, unhealthy fats, and excess sodium, which may negatively impact overall health when consumed regularly. Opting for simpler, whole-food options can be a better choice for those looking to maintain a balanced, nutritious diet."

Chef Boyardee Overstuffed Beef Ravioli

Nutrition Per serving : 1 Cup

Calories : 180

Total fat : 4.5g (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat),

Sodium : 780mg

Chef Boyardee Overstuffed Beef Ravioli is a cheap meal, but you'll pay for it in the long run.

Morris says, "The label states "Hearty Tomato & Meat Sauce," yet it contains 780 mg of sodium, which is not considered heart-healthy or truly "hearty." She explains, "As a dietitian, I always check the sodium content when purchasing canned goods, and this one raises red flags. High-sodium foods like this can contribute to elevated blood pressure (hypertension), which, if left uncontrolled, increases the risk of serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and even blindness."

But high sodium isn't the only problem with this canned item.

Morris shares, "This product contains high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener commonly used in processed foods. HFCS is cheaper than regular sugar and extends product shelf life but comes with potential health risks. Consumption of HFCS can contribute to increased inflammation in the body, which is linked to higher levels of C-reactive protein (CRP). CRP is a biomarker for inflammation produced by the liver in response to inflammation. Elevated CRP levels indicate chronic inflammation, which is associated with a greater risk of conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Therefore, regularly consuming products with HFCS can lead to long-term health issues, particularly related to inflammation and cardiovascular health."

Campbell's Chunky Cheesy Jalapeno Burger with Bacon Bits Soup

Nutrition Per serving : 1 Cup

Calories : 260 calories

Total fat : 17g fat (4 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 790 mg sodium

A hearty bowl of Campbell's Chunky Cheesy Jalapeno Burger with Bacon Bits Soup is loaded with unhealthy ingredients.

McIndoo says, "If you're looking for soup with a kick, you might want to look elsewhere to find a satisfying meal that won't break your nutritional bank."

To be honest, most people won't eat just one cup–more like the entire can, so double the calories, fat and sodium.

"With 4 grams of saturated fat and 790 mg sodium, one serving of this soup gives you the equivalent of 4-6 slices of bacon but the satisfying protein content of only 2 slices of bacon," McIndoo notes. "Chances are you'll be looking for something more to eat soon after."

Hormel Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash

Nutrition Per serving : 1 cup

Calories : 380

Total fat : 24g (10g saturated fat, 1.5g trans fat),

Sodium : 970mg

Hormel Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash is a mix of corned beef with potatoes and flavorful seasonings, but it's not an ideal breakfast.

Heidi McIndoo, MS RD LDN, Food & Nutrition Expert, says, "If you're trying to boost your breakfast protein intake, you might want to look further than this." She explains, "Sitting down to this in the morning will have you eating around 40% of both your total fat and sodium intake for the whole day as well as half of your saturated fat."

Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese

Nutrition Per serving : 15 oz can

Calories : 350

Total fat : 11g

Total Carbohydrates : 52g

Sodium : 1,590

Kids and adults love the taste of Chef Boyardee's Mac & Cheese. It might seem perfect for busy days when you don't have time to cook or make something quick, but Amy Beney, MS RD CDCES, explains why it's so unhealthy. "Canned macaroni and cheese does not contain a good balance of macros such as carbohydrates, protein, and fats to help us feel fueled throughout the day." She says, " It also doesn't contain a variety of micronutrients that our body needs to function at its fullest."