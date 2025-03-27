7 Unhealthiest Canned Soups Still on Grocery Shelves

Soup can be a healthy, nutritious, convenient, and filling option for a meal. However, canned soup might not always be the best option if you are trying to eat healthy. Many of your favorite canned soups are packed with calories, saturated fat, and a shocking amount of sodium. When considering canned soup as a meal, read the fine print: Usually one can is not the recommended serving size. Most canned soups we examined offered at least two servings per can, meaning whatever nutritional information is on the label must be doubled. We examined many canned soups, and found these seven to be some of the unhealthiest still on grocery shelves—so we ranked them from not great to the number one absolute worst.

Amy's Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque

Just because it's organic doesn't mean it's healthy. Amy's Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque is a delicious tomato soup option. However, a single can has 7 grams of fat and 4 grams of saturated fat due to heavy cream. It also has a fair amount of sodium, over 1,140 mg.

Great Value (Walmart) Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup

Store-brand canned soups offer lots of value compared to name-brand alternatives. However, they aren't the healthiest options. Great Value (Walmart) Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup is a budget buy, but it doesn't have much actual chicken, with a shocking sodium load of over 2,400 mg and 6.25 grams of saturated fat.

Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli

While not technically soup, Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli is often lumped in the same category. However, the beef-filled pasta swimming in sauce has 5 grams of sugar, 1,350 mg of sodium, and 2.5 grams of saturated fat per serving.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom is a popular ingredient in recipes, but you might want to reconsider eating a can as a meal. Why is it unhealthy? It is seriously high in sodium with 2,150 mg, low in fiber and protein, and has a whopping 17.5 fat grams with 2.5 saturated.

Hormel Chili with Beans

Another canned meal that is not technically a soup, Hormel Chili with Beans, "bursting with meaty goodness," is often lumped in the category. The soup alternative—is full of saturated fat and contains close to 600 calories, 7 grams of saturated fat, and almost 2,000 mg sodium. You are much better off making your own and freezing it!

Progresso Rich & Hearty Italian Sausage and Potato

Progresso Rich & Hearty Italian Sausage & Potato might be "tasty" and "gluten-free," but that doesn't translate to healthy. Be forewarned that an entire can is 2.33 times the recommended one-cup serving and has almost 7 grams of saturated fat and 1,584 mg of sodium.

Campbell's Chunky Baked Potato with Cheddar & Bacon Bits Soup

Campbell's Chunky Baked Potato with Cheddar & Bacon Bits Soup is made with hearty ingredients like potatoes, cheese, and bacon bits, sure to fill you up. However, it's also packed with sodium (1,720 mg per can), 19 grams of fat, 4 grams of saturated fat, and highly processed ingredients.