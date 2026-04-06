5 Unhealthiest Chain Restaurant Pastas You Can Order Right Now

Be aware of the shocking sodium and calorie counts in these five popular chain restaurant pasta dishes.

If you order a creamy pasta from any restaurant, it’s not exactly going to be the healthiest option out there, but sometimes you just need a little bit of comfort food. If these nutrition facts don’t scare you out of ordering the following pasta dishes, it’s at least good to know which ones are unhealthier than others, with some packing in astronomical amounts of sodium and calories. Here are 5 of the unhealthiest chain restaurant pastas to be aware of.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has an overwhelming menu, and one of the many dishes on there is their signature Fettuccine Alfredo. Unfortunately, this dish is loaded with about 2,040 calories, 139g of fat, 86g of saturated fat, and 2,650mg of sodium. You’re essentially looking at an entire day’s worth of calories in just one dish, and that’s if you don’t get the cheesecake. Honestly, who doesn’t get the cheesecake when they go to the Cheesecake Factory?

Buffalo Wild Wings

If you’re a regular at Buffalo Wild Wings, be aware of their delicious, but calorie dense, Buffalo Mac & Cheese. This dish holds about 1,325 calories, 77g of fat, 32g of saturated fat, and 3,410mg of sodium. Mac and cheese is already a bit on the heavier side, so loading in more cheese and sauce, while factoring in the portion size, just kicked it up a notch.

Chili’s

The Cajun Pasta (with chicken or shrimp) from Chili’s is another pasta dish to be aware of, holding shocking amounts of sodium. The cajun pasta has about 1,310 calories, 70g of fat, 23g of saturated fat, and 3,690mg of sodium. With any creamy dish, the calorie count will likely be quite high, but it’s the sodium in this dish that shocks most.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Bourbon Street Chicken & Andouille Sausage Penne is another filling, and salty dish. With approximately 1,590 calories, 83g of fat, 46g of saturated fat, and 3,640mg of sodium, this is another pasta dish to keep in mind. Between the hefty portion, the rich sauce, and a lot of sausage, this isn’t exactly the healthiest dish on the menu.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden has a Chicken Tortellini Alfredo that diners truly love. That said, it’s important to be aware of the nutrition facts, especially if it’s a go-to for you. The Chicken Tortellini Alfredo has around 1,980 calories, 131g of fat, 76g of saturated fat, and 3,720mg of sodium, and is easily one of the unhealthiest options with that fat count well into the hundreds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e