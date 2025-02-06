9 Unhealthiest Coffee Creamers on Grocery Shelves

For many, a cup of coffee isn't complete without a creamer. Whether you prefer a splash of French vanilla, a seasonal flavor, or dairy-free, finding the right creamer can be just as important as the coffee itself. Coffee is naturally a low-calorie drink. A cup of black coffee is under five calories, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, adding just a spoonful of creamer adds a shocking amount of sugar and increases calories. Not only that, but there are often harmful ingredients in creamers you might not be aware of. While creamers might make the bitter taste of coffee more enjoyable, depending on which one you use, it might be better to skip it.

How We Chose the Unhealthiest Creamers

-Preservatives and additives: Some creamers don't get their velvety-rich taste from milk but rather from thickening agents, which can cause digestive issues. In addition, some creamers are filled with ingredients to give them a longer shelf life but can have health concerns, making them an unhealthy option.

-Sugar Content: High sugar content is usually a creamer with more than four grams of sugar per serving. While that might not seem like a lot, if you have more than one cup of coffee or serving a day, it adds up. According to the American Heart Association, men should not consume more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar daily, while women should not consume more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) daily.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

-Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 2,000 to 1,600, per Cleveland Clinic. Adding 30 calories to each cup of coffee doesn't seem like a big deal, but it is if you have multiple servings a day.

Starbucks® Oatmilk Lavender Vanilla Flavored Creamer

Nutrition : (per serving)

Calories : 30

Fat : 1g (1g 1% saturated fat)

Sodium : 20mg

Total sugars : 5g

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: water, sugar, soybean oil, and less than 2% of dipotassium phosphate, micellar casein, mono-and diglycerides, natural and artificial flavor, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, carrageenan, acesulfame potassium (non-nutritive sweetener), sucralose

Just because the Starbucks Oatmilk Lavender Vanilla Flavored Creamer is dairy-free doesn't mean it's healthy. Sure, it might taste good, but it's packed with sugar. Let's be real, most people will have more than one serving a day. In addition, the creamer contains natural and artificial flavor, which has some health concerns.

Finally, dipotassium phosphate is a listed ingredient, which is considered safe by the FDA, there is some concern about phosphate additives. Dipotassium phosphate is found in a lot of processed foods, so Americans could unknowingly overconsume. It matters because high levels have been linked to kidney issues and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and even death.

Kroger® Creme Brulee Coffee Creamer

Nutrition : (per serving)

Calories : 30

Fat : 1g (polyunsaturated fat 0.5g)

Sugar : 0g

Added sugar : 0g

Ingredients: water, sugar, vegetable oil (sunflower oil and/or canola oil), and less than 2% of natural and artificial flavors, sodium caseinate (a milk derivative (not a source of lactose)), dipotassium phosphate, polysorbate 60, mono and diglycerides, color added, sodium stearoyl lactylate, sucralose, carrageenan, caramel color and yellow 5 and 6.

There may not be sugar in the Kroger® Creme Brulee Coffee Creamer, but there is a slew of ingredients, including yellow 5 and 6 which is contaminated with benzidine that's been linked with bladder cancer.

Coffee Mate The Original Powdered Creamer

Nutrition : (per serving)

Calories : 10

Saturated fat : 0.5g

Total sugars : 0g

Ingredients: corn syrup solids, hydrogenated vegetable oil (coconut and/or palm kernel and/or soybean), dipotassium phosphate, 2% or less of sodium caseinate (a milk derivative)**, sodium aluminosilicate, mono- and diglycerides, annatto color.

Don't let the low calories fool you with this creamer. Coffee Mate The Original Powdered Creamer has corn syrup as the first ingredient and by now we should all know that eating corn syrup is not good. It can lead to serious health problems like weight gain, fatty liver disease, diabetes and more, according to Cleveland Clinic.

International Delight Caramel Macchiato

Nutrition : (per serving)

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5g

Saturated fat : 0.5g

Monounsaturated fat : 0.5g

Sodium : 10 mg

Total sugars : 5g (added sugar 5g0

Ingredients: water, sugar, palm oil, contains 2% or less of: sodium caseinate* (a milk derivative), dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan, mono and diglycerides, natural & artificial flavors, sodium stearoyl lactylate, salt, *sodium caseinate is not a source of lactose

The International Delight Caramel Macchiato is sure to add a touch of sweetness to your coffee, but it's high in sugar and calories and also contains natural and artificial flavors. Plus, there's also carrageenan which can cause GI issues.

Coffee Mate French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer

Nutrition :(per serving)

Calories : 35

Total fat : 1.5g (monounsaturated fat: 1g)

Total sugars : 5g

Ingredients: water, sugar, soybean oil, and less than 2% of dipotassium phosphate, micellar casein (a milk derivative), mono- and diglycerides, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, natural and artificial flavor, carrageenan. ingredient(s) derived from a bioengineered source.

The Coffee Mate French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer is non-dairy dairy, lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free, but that doesn't mean it's healthy. It's high in calories and sugar, plus it's made with bioengineered sourced ingredients, which can be concerning.

Dunkin's Extra Extra Creamer

Nutrition : (per serving)

Calories : 35

Total fat 1.5g (saturated fat : 1g)

Sodium : 5mg

Total sugars : 5g (includes 5g added sugars)

Ingredients: Skim Milk, Cane Sugar, Cream, Water, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Potassium Citrate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor.

Dunkin's Extra Extra Creamer is a popular item among coffee drinkers, but it's high in calories, has too much sugar, especially if you have more than a serving and contains dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan and natural flavor.

Coffee Mate Italian Sweet Crème Coffee Creamer

Nutrition : (per serving)

Calories : 35

Total fat : 1.5g (monounsaturated Fat 1g)

Sodium : 15mg

Total sugars : 5g

Ingredients: water, sugar, soybean oil, and less than 2% of micellar casein (a milk derivative), dipotassium phosphate, mono- and diglycerides, salt, cellulose gel, natural and artificial flavor, cellulose gum, carrageenan, sucralose.

Another option full of sugar and high calories. The Coffee Mate Italian Sweet Crème Coffee Creamer is sure to enhance your coffee with a delicious sweetness, but it's loaded with unhealthy ingredients.

International Delight Irish Creme Coffee Creamer

Nutrition : (per serving)

Calories : 35

Total fat 1.5g (saturated Fat : 0.5g, monounsaturated Fat: 0.5)

Sodium : 10mg

Sugars : 5g (includes added sugars: 5g)

Ingredients: water, sugar, palm oil, contains 2% or less of: sodium caseinate (a milk derivative), dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan, mono and diglycerides, natural & artificial flavors, sodium stearoyl lactylate, salt.

The International Delight Irish Creme Coffee Creamer will give your coffee a sweet taste of brown sugar, but it's high in calories and sugar. In addition, the creamer has unhealthy ingredients such as dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan and natural & artificial flavors.

Dunkin's S'mores

Nutrition: (per serving)

Calories: 30

Total fat 1g (saturated fat: 0.5g)

Sodium: 5mg

Total sugars 6g (includes 5g added sugars)

Ingredients: skim milk, cane sugar, water, cream, contains 2% or less of: palm oil, potassium citrate, natural and artificial flavor, dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan, salt.

Dunkin's S'mores creamer is sweet indulgence, but it has the highest amount of sugar on our list and contains unhealthy ingredients.

A single serving of creamer isn't likely to hurt you, but when you drink coffee daily and have creamer with every cup, the number of problematic ingredients consumed could become a health issue.