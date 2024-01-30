Here's How Much Coffee You Should Drink Every Day To Lose Weight

If you're a coffee drinker who's on a mission to lose weight, you're likely dissecting every corner of your routine to see where you can make adjustments. A great place to start is your diet, which includes your regular coffee-drinking habit. If you're wondering how much coffee you should drink daily for weight loss, we have you covered. We turned to science and chatted with The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board, to get some answers. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished enjoying your cup, be sure to check out the 10 Best Breakfast Foods for Losing Weight & Gaining Muscle.

How much coffee should you drink daily for weight loss?

According to a study conducted by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, enjoying four cups of coffee daily could lower your body fat by around 4%. The research was conducted across 24 weeks, where 126 overweight, non-insulin-sensitive adults consumed four cups of a placebo beverage similar to coffee, or four cups of plain coffee. The scientists discovered that four cups of coffee per day is linked to "modest" body fat loss.

The Nutrition Twins suggest your magic number should be around 200 to 400 mg of caffeine each day, depending on your body size. This equates to about two to five cups. (Just keep in mind the strength of those cups!)

"Beware that by adding cream, whole milk, or sugar to coffee, you can easily offset any of the calories you burn from the coffee," The Nutrition Twins explain. "In fact, new research published in Clinical Nutrition found that drinking a cup of coffee a day can help with weight loss, but if a teaspoon of sugar is added it negates the benefit."

How is coffee beneficial for weight loss?

There are more than a few ways that including coffee in your day can aid in your weight-loss efforts. "First, coffee contains caffeine, which has thermogenic effects and can speed up metabolism, helping you to burn more calories," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "Some studies have shown that it can help to decrease BMI, body weight, and body fat. Coffee can also curb appetite and reduce hunger. Research shows that drinking coffee before a meal can reduce the calories you eat at the following meal, even if you have the coffee for up to four hours before a meal. Coffee also contains chlorogenic acid, which has been shown to increase fat burning and may help slow the absorption of carbohydrates."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You've heard it straight from the source. Coffee can certainly support your weight-loss efforts—just be sure to stay clear of sugary syrups, artificial sweeteners, and sweetened creamers, as they can quickly turn your drink into a cup of added sugar and calories.