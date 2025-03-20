14 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Orders on the Planet—#1 is a Calorie Bomb

Fast-food chains don't have a reputation for churning out the healthiest dishes. With today's food revolution, some have begun to cater more to various diets and a more wholesome lifestyle through menu changes and additions like salads. But, old habits die hard. And, for the most part, these drive-thru joints have upheld their original objective: to provide quick and easy meals, often forgoing nutrition along the way.

When you consider the style of food being served, it starts to make sense. Burgers, fries, and milkshakes are the norm at many restaurants while fried chicken, tacos, or enormous submarine sandwiches take over others. This makes it hard to visit these chains at all when you're dieting or trying to be more health-conscious–but not impossible. It's all about making smarter choices. Maybe you switch out fried chicken for grilled or skip the fries. Another great tip is to avoid the following items. These are the #1 unhealthiest orders at 14 of the most prominent fast-food chains. They're chock full of calories, fat, carbs, and are sure to throw you off track for the entire day. And they're ranked—read on to the end to discover the #1 worst.

Panda Express – Fried Rice Side

620 calories, 19 g fat, 101 g carbs (4 g sugar), 13 g protein

The carbs are what you have to look out for at Panda Express. Just one side order of fried rice adds up to 101 carbs and 620 calories–that's more than any helping of meat from the chain. The steamed rice and chow mein both hold slightly fewer calories. However, the chow mein is higher in fat at 23 grams and the steamed rice has even more carbs than the fried rice at 118.

In terms of main dishes, the choices that push the limits are the orange chicken, Beijing beef, and honey walnut shrimp. These three contain the highest volumes of calories, fat, and even sugar in the Beijing Beef's case–a shame since these are some of the restaurant's most popular dishes.

Starbucks – Bacon Sausage & Egg Wrap

640 calories, 33 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 1050 mg sodium, 57 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 28 g protein

The Starbucks Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap is sure to curb your hunger but also throw off your nutrition for the day. The wrap (or burrito, rather) is made with pork sausage crumbles, double-smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and potatoes. Whipped cream cheese is also thrown in, in some capacity. With these additions, the meal swathed in a flour tortilla presents you with 640 calories, 57 carbs, 33 grams of fat (13 of which are saturated fat), and 340 milligrams of cholesterol which is 113% of your recommended daily value.

It should come as no surprise, but if you additionally want to avoid drinking your calories, you should bypass the coffee shop's blended Frappuccinos, especially the Mocha Cookie Crumble and Caramel Ribbon Crunch varieties. These empty sips are also laden with 55-60 grams of sugar just for a grande size.

Taco Bell – Sausage Patty Breakfast Crunchwrap

750 calories, 49 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 1210 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 21 g protein

You may think the Nachos BellGrande or Grilled Cheese Burritos rank high on Taco Bell's menu in terms of calories…and, you'd be correct. But, the number one most calorie-dense outside-the-bun item is actually a morning-time specialty. The Breakfast Crunchwrap, specifically with a sausage patty wrapped inside, stands at 750 calories–compare that to 520 calories in the standard lunch and dinner time Crunchwrap Supreme. With scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, and creamy jalapeno sauce accompanying the meat, the breakfast version also hits you with 49 grams of fat, 53 carbs, and 1,210 milligrams of sodium. And, the Bacon and Steak Breakfast Crunchwraps with similar ingredients aren't much of an improvement, standing at 670 and 660 calories respectively.

Subway – The Beast Sub

6-INCH SUB : 740 calories, 44 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 2090 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 40 g protein

The name of this sub acts as a warning, and to say it's "meat-heavy" is an understatement. Even the smaller 6-inch version comes stacked with pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef. By throwing together a half pound of nearly every deli meat at its disposal, Subway created a sandwich that is undeniably filling but also a hazard to your diet. Served on artisan Italian bread and joined by provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and MVP Vinaigrette, The Beast carries 740 calories in a 6-inch size and 1,480 calories in a footlong. 44 grams of fat, 47 carbs, and 2,090 milligrams of sodium are then the icing on the cake. You can shave off about 320 calories if you forgo the mayonnaise and vinaigrette. But, you're still likely better off sticking with a one-meat wonder like the Oven-Roasted Turkey or Grilled Chicken sub.

KFC – Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl

910 calories, 60 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 2530 mg sodium, 63 g carbs (8 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 26 g protein

Over at Kentucky Fried Chicken, the least healthful item on the menu has only been around for a couple of months. The Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl was released in January 2025 and arrived with a splash of 910 calories and 60 grams of fat. The bowl combines the chain's secret recipe fries with coleslaw pickles, five original recipe chicken nuggets, and Nashville hot sauce–hearing the ingredients certainly helps us to understand what went wrong here. The dish's partner in crime, the Korean BBQ Loaded Fries Bowl, additionally isn't too far behind, reporting 770 calories, 39 grams of fat, and even more sodium than the Nashville rendition at 2,640 milligrams–that's more than your entire day's with of recommended sodium all in one sitting.

Chick-fil-A – Cobb Salad

830 calories, 60 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 2220 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 42 g protein

If you were thinking to yourself, "A salad must be a safe bet", think again. More often than not, fast-food salads contain just as many calories as burgers or other entrees. And, in Chick-fil-A's case, one salad actually beats out the rest as the most unhealthy food item on the menu. The Cobb salad boasts 830 total calories–compare that to 420 calories in the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich or 660 calories in the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap. The salad is topped with fried chicken nuggets, corn, two types of shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, grape tomatoes, a sliced boiled egg, and charred tomato crispy bell peppers. But, even with all these other ingredients, the one that tips the scale the most is the avocado lime ranch dressing. This sauce alone adds 310 calories and 32 grams of fat into the mix.

Arby's – Crispy Chicken Club Wrap

880 calories, 49 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 1870 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (5 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 48 g protein

Arby's has the meats and the calories, especially when it comes to the Crispy Chicken Club Wrap. Alongside Beef N' Cheddar and even Half Pound Roast Beef sandwiches, the wrap was an unlikely winner in this department. But the numbers don't lie, and it proves to be the unhealthiest order on the menu. Chicken nuggets, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard all help to bring it to 880 calories. 49 grams of fat also drip from the artisan wrap as well as 64 carbs and 1,870 milligrams of sodium.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If your nearest location also happens to serve breakfast, beware that a double order of biscuits and gravy is another heavy hitter with 960 calories, 56 grams of fat, and more sodium than we care to say.

Dunkin' Donuts – Double Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

900 calories, 54 g fat (19 g saturated fat), 1980 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 33 g protein

Dunkin's myriad of donuts aren't winning any awards for nutritional value. But, when it comes to overall calorie count and fat content, none of these sugary rings come close to the chain's Double Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. With two times the meat, the sammie rounds up to 900 calories, 54 grams of fat, 70 carbs, and nearly 2,000 grams of sodium. Frozen coffees can also be added to the watch list at Dunkin'. Large sizes of the caffeinated beverages can reach over 1,100 calories and all come with loads of added sugars. America can't run on that kind of fuel–the sugar crash is bound to be off the charts.

Panera Bread – Mac & Cheese Bread Bowl

1150 calories, 36 g fat (18 g saturated fat), 2310 mg sodium, 164 g carbs (4 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 43 g protein

All of Panera's beloved soups are available in a sourdough bread bowl–a choice that drastically ups each dish's nutrition numbers. But, the worst of them all is the bread bowl packed with macaroni and cheese. With no other sides or drinks, this pairing will cost you over half of your daily recommended calories. Plus, you're looking at 36 grams of fat, 2,310 milligrams of sodium, and an astounding 164 carbs. You can save a few calories and a lot of carbs by ditching the bread bowl. However, that leaves you with a heavier helping of mac and cheese, equating to a higher fat content and more cholesterol. Maybe it's best just to stick to soup.

Burger King – Bacon King

1200 calories, 81 g fat (32 g saturated fat), 2270 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 66 g protein

Burger King's own triple-decker behemoth, the Triple Whopper, is another menacing pick sitting at 1,170 calories. Note: Anything with three burger patties is unlikely to be a healthful choice. But, there is another item on the menu that somehow manages to edge it out, even with just two ¼ pound patties rather than three. The Bacon King wins the crown for the unhealthiest order at the chain, and it has its six slices of bacon to thank. With these strips, the beef, American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise all on a sesame seed bun, the burger clocks in at 1,200 calories and 81 grams of total fat. 2270 milligrams of sodium and 55 carbs further prove that it's a royal mess.

Wendy's – Big Bacon Classic Triple

1220 calories, 86 g fat (36 g saturated fat), 1850 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (2 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 75 g protein

A picture's worth a thousand words and this burger from Wendy's is worth over 1,000 calories–1,220 to be exact. This version of the Big Bacon Classic is a monster, stacking three quarter-pound patties one on top of the other before also throwing on a few hearty slices of Applewood smoked bacon. American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, ketchup, and mayonnaise balance out the meat but don't do you many favors in terms of nutritional value. Altogether, the sandwich also holds 86 grams of fat and 36 grams of saturated fat. To put it into perspective, that's 163% of your recommended daily allowance which is set at around 20 grams of saturated fat per day.

Popeyes – Signature Hot Bone-In Wings or Louisiana Garlic Bone-In Wings

6-Piece Signature Hot : 1200 calories, 94 g fat (22 g saturated fat), 2340 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (4 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 46 g protein

People sure do love that chicken from Popeyes. But, what we don't love is all the calories and fat that come with it. In general, fried chicken is not the most wholesome type of fare. However, it's not the chain's signature chicken or even its beloved chicken sandwich that wins the unhealthy race. It's actually the bone-in wings doused specifically in either Signature Hot or Louisiana Garlic sauces. Soaked in either one, just 6 bone-in wings contain 1,200 calories. What's worse, though, is the fat content. There are 94 grams of fat in a 6-count order of the Signature Hot wings and 98 grams of fat in the buttery Louisiana Garlic wings. Both beat out all healthy meals above, even Wendy's and Burger King's big-mouth burgers. And, that number doesn't even include the ranch many of us pair with our wings to bring the spice down to a manageable level.

McDonald's – Big Breakfast with Hotcakes

1340 calories, 63 g fat (24 g saturated fat), 2070 mg sodium, 158 g carbs (5 g fiber, 48 g sugar), 36 g protein

The appeal of McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes is that it gives you a little taste of everything–great for when you simply can't decide between a sweet or savory morning. But, a little bit of everything adds up, making this the least nutritionally sound item on the menu. With a triple threat of pancakes, a biscuit, and hashbrowns, the meal stands at a whopping 158 carbs, plus 48 grams of sugar mainly from the syrup. The sausage patty, plenty of butter, and oil from the hashbrowns contribute to a fat count of 63 grams, not to mention a sodium count of 2,070 milligrams. Scrambled eggs help to boost protein numbers. But, when it comes down to it, you're still looking at a 1,340-calorie meal and a very rough start to your day.

Dairy Queen – Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Basket

1480 calories, 61 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 3570 mg sodium, 186 g carbs (9 g fiber, 48 g sugar), 49 g protein

As was the case at Popeyes, the least healthy item on the Dairy Queen menu involves chicken soaked in sauce. Here though, the chicken appears in strip form rather than wing form. These tenders are "sauced and tossed" and the sauce in question is a honey BBQ. This flavorful coating helps a basket of six strips reach a calorie level of 1,480. This fast-food installment also has the highest amount of sodium we've seen yet at 3,570 milligrams. And, we can't forget about the 61 grams of fat and 186 carbs.

We know they're famous for them, but also beware of the large blizzards at DQ which similarly fall into this calorie echelon but often with 100 to 150 grams of sugar.