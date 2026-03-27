6 Beloved Frozen Pizzas Hiding Major Red Flags on the Nutrition Label

We ranked popular frozen pizzas to find the unhealthiest option for your health.

Frozen pizza is one of the most easy, convenient, and tasty meals you can make on nights when cooking is out of the question and you don’t want to spend a fortune on delivery—but is your favorite pizza relatively healthy-ish, or not-so-much? I analyzed the nutrition labels on six frozen options, taking into account factors such as sodium and overall calorie count, to compare which ones are the best—here are six popular frozen pizzas, ranked from least unhealthy to most.

Screamin’ Sicilian Holy Pepperoni

Nutrition (Per 1/5 Pizza Serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g [Added: 1 g])

Protein : 14 g

Screamin’ Sicilian Holy Pepperoni is also on the lower end calorie-wise, with 330 cals per serving. This pizza has the lowest sodium by a significant margin, and the lowest carbs and sugar, which indicates the crust and sauce are balanced with the cheese and toppings.

Home Run Inn Pepperoni Frozen Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1/6 Pizza Serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: ~3 g)

Protein : 18 g

Home Run Inn Pepperoni Frozen Pizza is higher in calories and saturated fat than some other options, but has decent fiber from the crust. Sodium is good, and so is protein.

RED BARON® Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1/4 Pizza Serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 13 g

RED BARON® Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza ties for lowest calories with 330 cals per serving. This option contains moderate sodium levels and reasonable carbs, and slighter higher sugar than the rest.

DiGiorno Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni with Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1/5 Pizza Serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g [Added: 3 g]) Protein : 330: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g): 830 mg: 40 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g [Added: 3 g]): 14 g

DiGiorno Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni with Cheese has the lowest saturated fat on the list, and contains moderate calories and sodium. The crust is not ultraprocessed, which is a bonus, but it is very high in carbs.

Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza

Nutrition (Per 1/4 Pizza Serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g [Added: 1 g])

Protein : 15 g

Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza has high carbs, and moderate sodium. The calorie count is not excessive, which is a plus.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Totino’s Pepperoni Party Pizza Pack

Nutrition (Per 1/2 Pizza Serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g [Added: 2 g])

Protein : 9 g

Totino’s Pepperoni Party Pizza has the lowest protein from all the pizzas listed, just 9 g per serving, which indicates much less actual cheese and meat. This factor combined with the high carb count means there is more crust, and this pizza is overall lower in nutrition compared to the rest.