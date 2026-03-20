5 Best Frozen Pizzas Without Artificial Preservatives

Find the healthiest frozen pizzas made without artificial preservatives.

Most people don’t consider frozen pizza a health food. After all, pizza consists of ingredients that most people don’t consider to be dietary musts, including glutenous dough, fatty cheese, and sometimes greasy meats. However, some frozen pizzas are healthier than others, especially in terms of chemicals. If you are trying to avoid artificial preservatives, there are a few brands you should stick to. Here are the 5 best frozen pizzas made without artificial preservatives.

Rao’s Homemade Five Cheese

I am a big fan of the entire Rao’s Homemade line, and the pizza is no exception. The Five Cheese Pizza features Rao’s Homemade sauce, made with “naturally sweet, vine-ripened Italian tomatoes and fresh basil,” slathered on a brick-oven crust and topped with whole-milk Mozzarella, whole-milk Provolone, Fontina, Romano, and Parmesan. It’s a hit in my family. “It was surprisingly good—great texture, good dough, and no funky aftertaste. I was honestly impressed by how good it was for a frozen pizza. Definitely worth it for a quick, low-effort lazy dinner or lunch,” a shopper writes.

Amy’s Kitchen Margherita

Amy’s is always reliable in terms of high-quality, organic, and non-GMO certified ingredients. Its frozen pizzas are no exception. They are organic, vegetarian, and made without hydrogenated oils or artificial preservatives—just clean, wholesome ingredients that you can pronounce. “Delicious, imo similar to a wood fired thin crust pizza you would find at a restaurant, it’s their crust that makes all the difference,” a Redditor writes.

Talia di Napoli Margherita

Handmade in Naples and sold at Whole Foods, Talia di Napoli pizzas are flash-frozen after being baked in wood-fired ovens, with fresh, authentic Italian ingredients and no additives or preservatives. To give you an idea about how wholesome it is, this pizza had the shortest ingredient list of all the pizzas we researched.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Capello’s Almond Flour Cheese

If you are on a grain-free diet but still love pizza, consider popping a Capello’s pizza in the oven on pizza night. The grain- and gluten-free pie uses almond-flour crusts and carefully sourced, high-quality toppings, focusing on real, whole-food ingredients, including whole-milk mozzarella and their homemade pizza sauce.

Banza Four Cheese Chickpea

If you love Banza chickpea pasta, you should try the brand’s pizza, one of the cleanest and healthiest brands on the market. Made with chickpea crusts, it is a high-protein, high-fiber, low-carb, gluten-free alternative to traditional pizzas, with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. While the cheesy version includes lots of gooey varieties, Banza also offers an extensive selection of vegan pizzas.