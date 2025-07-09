7 Unhealthiest Ice Creams on the Planet—Ranked by Sugar

No one is under any illusion that ice cream is a “health food”, but not all ice cream is created alike—while ice cream is a sweet treat, some brands are much sweeter than others, sometimes shockingly so. Even “fancy” ice creams can be packed with so much sugar it would make your teeth hurt just thinking about it. So which ice creams are the worst offenders when it comes to comparative sugar amounts? Here are seven ice creams with the most sugar, ranked by 2/3 cup serving.

Blue Bell Java Jolt

Blue Bell Java Jolt has 270 calories and 29g of sugar per 2/3 of a cup. This coffee-flavored ice cream is made with dark chocolate-flavored chunks and a coffee fudge swirl, and contains high-fructose corn syrup. Fans love the flavor but it can be tricky to find, according to social media posts.

Blue Bell Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla

Blue Bell Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla has 220 calories and 31g of sugar per 2/3 of a cup serving. Many Blue Bell flavors are lower in sugar than this specific flavor, which has a relatively short ingredients list compared to other commercially-made ice creams. While fans like the strawberry chunks, there are complaints of inconsistency with the amount in each serving.

Ben & Jerry’s Chubby Hubby

Ben & Jerry’s Chubby Hubby contains 470 calories and 35g of sugar per 2/3 of a cup serving, which is actually not too bad for the brand. This indulgent treat is made from vanilla malt ice cream, fudge-covered pretzels, and fudge and peanut “buttery swirls”, so the sugar count makes sense.

Häagen-Dazs Bourbon Praline

Häagen-Dazs Bourbon Praline contains 360 calories and 37g of sugar per 2/3 of a cup serving. “I wanted to try this flavor thinking it would be closer to a brown sugar butter pecan, but was blown away by the alcohol taste,” one fan said. “Would appreciate a lil disclaimer on the front for those of us who aren’t a fan of that flavor. I’ve had sweet ‘bourbon’ treats before but nothing this strong.”

Ben and Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Ben and Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream contains 350 calories and 37g of sugar 2/3 cup serving. Fans say the chocolate flavor is rich and delicious but the brownies themselves are inconsistent in taste and texture.

Häagen‑Dazs Dulce de Leche Churro

Häagen‑Dazs Dulce de Leche Churro Ice Cream contains 400 calories and 39g of sugar per 2/3 cup serving, tying for the number one spot. “I bought this at Kroger because they got rid of all regular Dulce De Leche, my favorite flavor. So I thought I would try this one. Horrible choice. The ‘churro’ pieces were like stale Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces in the ice cream,” one disappointed customer said.

Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey

Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey contains 400 calories and 39g of sugar per 2/3 cup serving, making it one of the unhealthiest ice creams in terms of sugar alongside Häagen‑Dazs Dulce de Leche Churro. This banana ice cream with walnuts and fudge chunks is one of the brand’s most well-known flavors, with the same amount of sugar per serving as a can of Coca-Cola.