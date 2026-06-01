5 Foods Shoppers Say Are Worth Paying Extra For Every Time

Shoppers share five grocery items that are worth spending extra money on every time.

When it comes to groceries, they seem to be getting more expensive by the minute, but hey, they’re a necessity, so we might as well have a little bit of fun with our food. Among all of the items out there, there are certain products that shoppers stand by. Here are five foods that customers say are worth every penny.

Jeni’s Boston Cream Pie Ice Cream

Jeni’s Boston Cream Pie Ice Cream is beyond good quality. “I wondered about if a pint of Jeni’s ice cream was worth the $9.99+ (I think it’s even more expensive now) either last year or two years ago. There was a Boston Cream Pie flavor that had me super curious because it had been ages since I had Boston Cream Pie in general,” a Reddit user said. “It was stupid how delicious it was. There’s also a local ice cream shop that also sells their pints for $10 a pint. This is probably a good thing in a sense for me at least cause I can’t justify spending that kind of money consistently keeping ice cream in my freezer and devouring it. I’d easily be 50 lbs heavier.”

Best Foods Mayonnaise Real Mayo

Best Foods Mayonnaise Real Mayo, or a good mayo in general, makes all the difference. “BestFoods mayonnaise. It’s a HUGE thing in Hawaii. People will straight up avoid certain restaurants if they use any mayonnaise that isn’t BestFoods. Also SPAM, no substitutions,” a Reddit user said. “Best Foods IS the best. I won’t buy anything else,” another said. A good mayo in general is a game changer, with Kewpie being brought into the conversation, too. “I started buying Kewpie mayo after visiting Japan last year. No going back to store brand now.”

Kerrygold Grass-Fed Salted Pure Irish Butter

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Good butter is everything. We buy Kerrygold Grass-Fed Salted Pure Irish Butter in my house, and others on Reddit recognize the quality, too. “A lot of our American butter has additives. “Natural flavor” is a common thing included, but why would butter need flavoring added? It’s butter…isn’t it,” a Reddit user said. “That’s why we buy Kerrygold. Because it’s definitely butter. And it tends to be more affordable than some of the other brands we have available that are also pure butter, so it’s somewhat more accessible.”

Quality salmon

Marine Harvest by MOWI Wild Sockeye Salmon Portion from Target is a great way to get some wild sockeye salmon into your diet. “Wild Sockeye salmon vs pink or farmed is totally worth it,” a Reddit user said. “I thought I just hated salmon until I tried wild caught,” another said. “It’s such a difference in colour and texture,” a third chimed in.

Pure Maple Syrup

As a frequent Vermont and New York traveler, I can confidently confirm that a good maple syrup makes all the difference in the world, whether it’s on your pancakes or in your latte. “Real maple syrup. You use so little at a time that it’s way worth the upgrade. Also it’s significantly cheaper than the average grocery store if you get the big jug at Costco or Sam’s Club,” a Reddit user said. “Trader Joe’s maple syrup is also very good and fits in my fridge easier,” another said. Stock up on this Member’s Mark Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup, 32 oz. if you’re a member.