5 Grocery Products Shoppers Say They Tried Once and Never Stopped Buying

Shoppers name the five grocery products they tried once and continue to buy.

There are so many incredible grocery products to choose from, but when it comes to spending money in this economy, you want to make sure you’re getting something good. Next time you’re at the grocery store, these five grocery products on the market are some of what shoppers say are the best of the best.

Nori Komi Furikake Multi-Purpose Rice Seasoning

Nori Komi Furikake Multi-Purpose Rice Seasoning can add a lot to a simple dish. “Furikake rice seasoning. It’s a seasoning mix featuring sesame seeds, salt, sugar, seaweed, etc., and depending on flavour choice, something else. My preferred is just seaweed (nori komi furikake). Also comes with bonito flakes (Seto Fumi Furikake) or wasabi (Wasabi Fumi Furikake; son in law brought that from home, may not be easy to find here). The first two are at my local Superstore,” a Reddit user said.

Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp Hot Sauce

The Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp Hot Sauce is amazing on everything and the shoppers on Reddit are fans, too. “Goes on everything. It’s fermented soybeans and chili flakes with szechuan peppercorn in chili oil. Umami, with mild heat, and addictive. I use it on homemade ramen, pretty much every protein, vegetables, the works. Excellent with fried green beans. Killer in a stir fry. Just had some with smoked salmon on a bagel,” a Reddit user said.

Drizzilicious Birthday Cake Mini Rice Cake Bites

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My niece is obsessed with these Drizzilicious Birthday Cake Mini Rice Cake Bites and so are Reddit users. “Drizzilicious: Sweet rice cake snack things that taste better than they sound at just 90 calories per 21 piece serving. Birthday Cake is my favourite flavour,” a Reddit user said. “These are dope. Also try the salted caramel Crispy Minis. Not everywhere has them (Food Basics does, in my area) but they’re awesome,” another said.

Carbone Classic Vodka Pasta Sauce

The Carbone Classic Vodka Pasta Sauce is a delicious option to have in your cupboard for a quick dinner. “The Carbone vodka sauce is super worth it. You add cream and pancetta so the outcome is 1000x better than any vodka rigatoni I’ve been able to find as takeout,” a Reddit user said.

Bibigo Frozen Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

Bibigo Frozen Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings are another freezer favorite among Reddit users. “Bibigo pork and chicken dumplings are also at No Frills and Walmart, the calorie count on the minis is insanely good for volume eaters out there. Also love those Kirkland nuggets I can’t get enough,” a Reddit user said.