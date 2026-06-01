5 Frozen Foods Shoppers Say They’re Buying on Repeat Right Now

These are the five frozen foods shoppers keep buying again and again.

If you’ve had a long week, or even just a long workday, having some staples in the freezer really comes in handy. Sometimes the idea of making something from scratch, not to mention cleaning up all the dishes, just isn’t even an option. Here are five frozen foods that shoppers say are some of the best to have in your freezer.

Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken

The Mandarin Orange Chicken has been a longtime favorite among Trader Joe’s shoppers. “Trader Joe’s has really good frozen foods,” a Reddit user said. “The orange chicken is insanely good* — comes out super crunchy, even when simply baked in the oven. I honestly prefer it to delivery when I’m craving trashy mall food court Am-Chinese, since there’s nothing sadder than General Tso’s that’s gotten squishy from steaming in a styrofoam container.”

Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

In addition to the mandarin orange chicken, another longtime favorite from Trader Joe’s is their Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings. “Trader Joe’s has really good frozen foods. I like their BBQ pork buns [and] steamed soup dumplings,” a Reddit user said. “Dumplings. Those are perfect from the freezer section,” another user mentioned, while a third chimed in with “a rice cooker full of rice with dumplings steamed on top and some random sauce = heaven. If I’m feeling fancy I can add diced carrot and a tomato or something to the rice, or mix in green onion or a scrambled egg at the end.”

Barber Foods Frozen Stuffed Chicken

The Kiev Frozen Stuffed Chicken is a brand fans say needs to be in your freezer. “Frozen chicken kiev from barber foods is always better than when I try to make it from scratch,” a Reddit user said. “I love the broccoli ones, too,” another said. On Google reviews, a fan of the product said “when I want to make a fancy dinner for my family, but don’t have a lot of time, these are amazing to just pop in the conventional oven and bake away while the other sides are cooking.”

Stouffer’s

Really anything from this brand has a great reputation. Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese is a staple for many, among other items from the company. “Stouffers Mac n Cheese,” a Reddit user said. “There is nothing wrong with a Stouffers frozen lasagna with microwaved green beans…. every now and then. To make it easy on the main cook in the house,” another stated.

Bibigo Frozen Mandu Pork & Vegetable Dumplings

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Potstickers and dumplings are one of my go-to’s in the freezer section. They reheat well, you can serve them fried or steamed, and they come out similar to restaurant quality. A few on Reddit mentioned the excellent quality the Bibigo Frozen Mandu Pork & Vegetable Dumplings bring to the table. “Bibigo Potstickers from Costco are my [go-to],” a Reddit user said. “All of Bibigo products are pretty good,” another said.