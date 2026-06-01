7 Store-Bought Potato Salads Ranked Worst to Best

We ranked popular grocery store potato salads based on their sodium content.

Potato salad is a popular cookout side during the summer, but many store-bought options can be packed with sodium. If you don’t have the time to make your own and need potato salad for a BBQ or some other get-together, certain brands are better than others in terms of sodium content, while still being flavorful. If you’re watching your salt intake, here are 7 store-bought potato salads ranked from worst to best, based on sodium.

Market Pantry Classic Potato Salad

Market Pantry Classic Potato Salad contains 670 mg of sodium per serving. “With this tasty ready-to-eat potato salad, you can delight in an iconic dish with a simple pop of the lid. To add to the awesomeness of this dish, it’s made with no artificial flavors or colors,” the store says.

Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad contains 660 mg of sodium per serving. “Loved this quick over the counter potato salad. Of course homemade is always better, but this one actually comes the closest to our traditional family potato salad taste,” one shopper said.

Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad

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Kroger Southern Style Potato Salad contains 560 mg of sodium per serving. “Enjoy the satisfying crunch of bell pepper, celery, and carrot mingled within creamy real mayonnaise, hearty potatoes and zesty pickle relish,” the store says, adding that the seasoning is a savory spice mix.

Resers Original Potato Salad

Resers Original Potato Salad 550 mg of sodium per serving. “Reser’s Original Potato Salad is true to Mildred Reser’s original recipe from 1950 – a classic blend of diced Russets, chopped celery and onions, with crisp sweet pickles in our classic mayonnaise dressing,” the brand says, adding that it contains no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors or flavors.

Sprouts Red Potato Salad With Dil

Sprouts Red Potato Salad With Dill contains 510 mg per serving. “Good flavor with dill, dressing and red potatoes. I purchased it several times even though I think it’s a bit expensive–nice to have as salad condiment,” one shopper said.

Whole Foods Market Red Bliss Potato Salad

Whole Foods Market Red Bliss Potato Salad is a fan-favorite salad with 490 mg of sodium. This salad contains no hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup or added MSG and is a perfect addition to your summer cookout.

Sprouts Potato Salad

Sprouts Potato Salad contains 480 mg of sodium per serving, the lowest in the list. “This Potato salad was a last min. replacement for my Macaroni selection (no stock). Well, it was love at first bite!” one Sprouts shopper said.