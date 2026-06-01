5 Frozen Fish Products Shoppers Swear By

These five frozen fish favorites are perfect for quick, protein-packed dinners.

When it comes to quick dinners, we all need some solutions on standby every now and then, even if you like to cook. For frozen fish, there are a wide variety of items sold in stores to keep on standby in the freezer. Here are five frozen fish products that shoppers say are among the best.

Great Value Frozen Tilapia Skinless & Boneless Fillets

This sustainably sourced Great Value Frozen Tilapia Skinless & Boneless Fillets is perfect to keep on hand in the freezer. “Some people won’t touch tilapia, but it is economical, rich in protein, and takes on the flavor you add readily! I love it! Each fillet is a generous portion for each person,” a reviewer said. “When teamed with veggies and a salad, you’ve got a delicious, easy-to-make meal! They are all vacuum frozen in single portions, so you can take out just what you want to eat. They make a meal quick and easy!”

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Wild-Caught Fish Fillets

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The Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Wild-Caught Fish Fillets is another favorite quick meal among seafood fans. “We love these! The texture is great and they crisp up so nicely in the oven– even better in the air fryer. I love how convenient they are when I need a quick meal on the table,” a reviewer said.

Great Value Wild Caught Pacific Whiting Fillets

The Great Value Wild Caught Pacific Whiting Fillets are useful to have to thaw for dinners, ready to grill, bake, broil, and fry. “Thaws out quickly. Good for frying or baking. Good texture, [fresh]. The Big bag is a good buy. The smaller bag goes quickly if you are feeding a family of more than 2 people. A convenient quick meal choice,” a reviewer said.

Great Value Frozen Swai Fillets

These flakey, delicious Great Value Frozen Swai Fillets are great for a protein packed meal. “I’m a new fan of Swai fish. The price was on point, the taste was great! The texture of it was moist but firm, the way you want catfish to. The leftovers were still as good. pop them in [the] air fryer for a few minutes and your right back at that nice golden brow, crispy, full of flavor meal again. Definitely worth the money and the effort to get it,” a reviewer said.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish 100% Whole Fillets

The Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish 100% Whole Fillets are a delicious and fast solution when you’re hungry. Made from “100% whole fish fillet lightly battered. Not minced, chopped and formed. Nice and crispy when cooked in the air fryer. Not greasy. Excellent flavor. It makes the perfect fish fillet sandwich with some cheddar cheese and a little bit of tartar sauce! Yum, Yum, Yum,” a reviewer said.