6 Unhealthiest Iced Coffees Ranked by Sugar Content

Is there anything more delicious than an ice cold, sugary coffee drink in the summer? I am a sucker for ice blended-slash-frappucino type drinks, but get this: You might as well eat a slice of cake if you are going to order some of them. “These coffee drinks might as well be sold as dessert with the amount of sugar in them! Some also have a lot of fat depending on sugar or type of milk used in them,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. Some are worse than others. Here are the 6 unhealthiest iced coffees ranked by sugar.

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino (Grande)

A Grande Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino boasts 51 grams of sugar. The blended favorite is sweetened with a long list of sugary ingredients, such as Frappuccino syrup, whipped cream, vanilla syrup, and mocha sauce. “Ask to have it made with sugar free syrups if available and to sub low fat milk for the cream or whole milk,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peet’s Carmel Frappe Mocha (Medium)

Peet’s Carmel Frappe Mocha is a crowd pleaser. But, the medium alone has 59 grams of rugar. “Rich caramel adds some indulgence to our double-strength Baridi Blend cold brew. We top this coffee-forward whipped refreshment with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce,” says the menu description. “To make it healthier, skip the whipped cream and drizzles of chocolate or carmel syrup,” says Collingwood.

Starbucks Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino (Grande)

It’s no secret that Starbucks Frappuccinos are the ultimate sugary treat. A medium Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frapp has a whopping 60g and 470 calories . “Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping—oh-so-beautifully delicious,” says Starbucks.

Starbucks Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha is deceptively elegant, but drink hides a whopping 66 grams of sugar in a medium sixe order. It also has a whopping 480 calories, making it a meal in itself.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Caramel Ice Blended(Medium)

A 16-ounce caramel ice blended at the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, the chain’s version of a Frapp, is totally delicious, but is the ultimate sugar bomb. It has a whopping 87 grams of sugar.

Dunkin’ Frozen Coffee with Mocha Swirl (Medium)

Beware of the frozen coffee drinks at Dunkin’. For example, a frozen coffee with whole milk and butter pecan swirl is a whopping 129 grams of sugar, according to the chain’s website. And that is a medium! “Our energizing Frozen Coffee is smooth, creamy and full of real Dunkin’® flavor—making it the perfect way to cool off,” they say. The bottom line? “If you really want a decadent drink, just own it and go in knowing what you’re ordering. You are really ordering dessert and not a ‘coffee’ drink!” says Collingwood.