9 Unhealthiest Mac and Cheese Brands on the Planet

Mac and cheese is a pantry staple in many households and is a go-to for a quick and easy dish.

It's one of the most delicious comfort foods that goes with just about anything and can instantly elevate any meal. But that doesn't mean it's super healthy.

Noodles, butter and cheese are the perfect creamy blend, but it won't do any favors for your waistline. Whether you're a diehard Kraft fan or prefer homemade, nothing is more satisfying than a steaming hot bowl of mac and cheese, but not all are created equal. Some are much worse healthwise than others.

Many boxed and frozen mac and cheese meals are loaded with so much junk, dietitians warn to look for healthier options. Before putting anything in your cart, here's what to look for:

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll often find in boxed food. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many boxed and frozen meals load up on the salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

To help guide you through the plethora of mac and cheese options, here are the nine unhealthiest to leave on grocery store shelves ranked in order from bad to worst according to dietitians Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Stouffer's Macaroni & Cheese (Frozen)

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup (225g)

Calories : 310 calories

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 850 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

While none of the mac and cheese on our list is healthy by any means, Stouffer's Macaroni & Cheese has the lowest amount of calories and carbs per serving than others. But that doesn't make it a healthy option.

"As a dietitian, I remind my clients that just because an item is available doesn't mean it should automatically be purchased," says Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta.

"It's important to be mindful of the impact it may have on health. This product provides empty calories—310 calories in one cup, 14 grams of fat, 850 mg of sodium, 34 grams of carbohydrates, and 13 grams of protein. Additionally, this mac and cheese contains bleached wheat flour, which lacks fiber and essential nutrients compared to whole wheat flour. Choosing products with more whole grains and fewer preservatives can help improve overall nutrition."

Kraft Mac And Cheese Original Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 320 calories in 1 cup

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

Kraft Mac & Cheese is a go-to for many, but the popular meal is high in sodium and fat and Morris has strong opinions about it.

"I urge you to avoid using any mac & cheese as a main meal," she says. "When I think of mac and cheese, I think of having it on occasion, and I think of the high carbohydrate content."

She explains, One cup contains 320 calories, 11 grams of fat, 900 mg of sodium, 41 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of protein. The American Heart Association recommends an ideal sodium limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults and children. By consuming just one cup of mac and cheese, individuals are reaching 60% of their sodium limit for the day!"

I Tried 7 Popular Frozen Mac & Cheeses and the Best One Was Gooey and Rich

Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup prepared

Calories : 340 calories

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 11 g

For incredible Southern style food and warm hospitality, Cracker Barrel is the place to go. But if you don't have one near you or you don't feel like going out, you can grab a box of Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese. However, according to Morris, this should not be ordered.

She says, "Amazon offers Cracker Barrel Sharp White Cheddar Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese Dinner as a purchase option, with a 4.5-star rating from 4,312 reviews. However, as a dietitian, I recommend against this product due to its high calorie, fat, and sodium content."

Morris explains, "One cup contains 340 calories, 15 grams of fat, 790 mg of sodium, 40 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of protein. The 40 grams of carbohydrates primarily come from refined wheat flour, breadcrumbs, and sugar, which offer little fiber or nutritional value. Additionally, the cheese sauce alone contains 18 ingredients, including preservatives and additives. Instead, opt for mac and cheese made with whole-grain ingredients and fewer preservatives, or make your own with minimal, fresh ingredients for a healthier, more balanced meal."

Cheetos Bold & Cheesy Mac 'n Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 2.4 oz

Calories : 360

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 740mg

Carbs : 47g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 10g

Fans of Cheetos will likely enjoy the Cheetos Bold & Cheesy Mac 'n Cheese, but its worrisome ingredients are something to be aware of, says Bess Berger, RDN is the founder of Nutrition by Bess located in New Jersey.

"Cheetos Bold & Cheesy Mac 'n Cheese is packed with more fake food than real nourishment.It's full of processed ingredients, high sodium, and artificial additives. With 740 mg of sodium and 15g of fat per serving, it can contribute to high blood pressure, weight game, inflammation and blood sugar spikes."

Mac a Roni Pasta Mix Creamy White Cheddar

Nutrition : per serving 1/2 cup dry pasta and 1-2/3 tbsp sauce mix

Calories : 420

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 12g)

Sodium : 690mg

Carbs : 50g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 9g

Mac a Roni Pasta Mix Creamy White Cheddar is a cheap dinner option and easy to make, but Morris doesn't recommend it as a regular part of your diet.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"A prepared serving (½ cup) contains a high caloric load of 420 calories, along with 20 grams of fat, 12 grams of saturated fat, 690 mg of sodium, 50 grams of carbohydrates, and only 9 grams of protein."

She explains, "Like many boxed mac and cheese products, this should be considered an occasional indulgence—perhaps once a month. However, the concern arises because many people consume it far too often, sometimes more than once a week. The problem is that it provides mostly empty calories, with high levels of fat, sodium, and carbohydrates, all of which can contribute to poor health outcomes when eaten in excess."

11 Mouthwatering Mac & Cheese Recipes Way Better Than Boxed

Velveeta Shells & Cheese with Broccoli Florets

Nutrition : per serving ½ a box

Calories : 400

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 1,130mg

Carbs : 49g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 15 g

Velveeta Shells & Cheese with Broccoli Florets might seem healthy because it has broccoli in the name and contains 15 grams of protein, but it's an unhealthy choice.

"In addition to 400 calories, there is 1,130 mg in just a single serving," Michelle Rauch MSc RDN Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund points out. "That is almost half of the recommended daily amount of sodium as defined by the American Heart Association for the general population (1500mg) and 75% of the recommendation for those with high blood pressure and/or kidney disease."

She explains, "While it would seem to make sense with broccoli included that it would be high in fiber. Wrong! This has less than 2g of fiber per serving. Instead, this product has 16g of fat of which is 20% of saturated fat. Eating a diet high in saturated fat and sodium puts one at risk for heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease."

According to Rauch, "You would be better off eating a smaller portion as a side dish rather than an entrée. An even better idea would be to boil your own noodles, choose a 'better-for-you cheese' where you can control the portion, and add your own chopped broccoli to bulk it up. There are many brands of frozen broccoli (chopped or florets) that do the prep work for you!"

Kraft Mac N Cheese Shells with White Cheddar

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup prepared

Calories : 440

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 840mg

Carbs : 60g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 12g

Rounding out the top three healthiest mac and cheese brands is Kraft Mac N Cheese Shells with White Cheddar.

Rauch says, "White cheese sauce is included along with milk and butter or margarine to the cooked pasta. Depending on the milk used (skim vs 2% vs whole) will affect some of the values such as calories and fat."

She explains, "Additionally, the butter or margarine will have an impact and possibly add to the sodium if you don't choose an unsalted variety.One serving, described as 3 oz or 'about' one cup as listed on the nutritional facts panel has 440 calories, which would be a huge chunk for someone eating less than 2000 calories per day."

Another issue Rauch sees with the mac and cheese is the amount of carbs and lack of fiber.

"Wheat flour is listed as part of the enriched macaroni product. Refined grains have had the fiber stripped during processing and it is not generally added back to the product. Diets high in refined grains are associated with increased risk for weight gain, increased blood sugar levels, and cardiovascular and other chronic diseases." She concluded, "As with many processed foods, this product is high in sodium with 840mg per serving. This is more than a third (36.5%) of the recommended daily value of sodium."

Guinness, Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese Crafted with Cabot Farmers' Reserve, 11oz, Shelf-Stable

Nutrition : per serving per container

Calories : 940

Fat : 32g (Saturated fat: 12g)

Sodium : 3,530mg

Carbs : 129g (Fiber: 12g , Sugar: 21g)

Protein : 34g

The Guinness, Black Truffle Macaroni & Cheese Crafted with Cabot Farmers' Reserve, 11oz, Shelf-Stable taste like a quality upscale restaurant dish, but Morris suggests skipping it.

"I would strongly recommend thinking twice before choosing this one," he says. "Despite its gourmet name, this product is calorically dense and nutritionally unbalanced."

She explains, "One prepared cup contains 310 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 4 grams of saturated fat—about 20% of the recommended daily limit. It also packs in 1,180 mg of sodium, which exceeds 50% of the American Heart Association's recommended maximum intake of 2,300 mg per day.

She adds, "This mac and cheese contains 43 grams of carbohydrates per serving, which can have a significant impact on blood glucose levels—particularly for individuals managing diabetes or insulin resistance."

Guinness Cracked Black Pepper Macaroni & Cheese Crafted with Cabot Farmers' Reserve

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup prepared

Calories : 950

Fat : 34g (Saturated fat: 13g)

Sodium : 3,600mg

Carbs : 124g (Fiber: 9g , Sugar: 20g)

Protein : 38g

And the No. 1 pick for unhealthiest mac and cheese is the Guinness Cracked Black Pepper Macaroni & Cheese Crafted with Cabot Farmers' Reserve. While it looks so creamy and delicious, Berger says to skip it if you're trying to make health-conscious choices.

"This mac and cheese is a calorie bomb and with an eye popping amount of sodium. With 950 calories and a staggering 3,600mg of sodium per serving, it can contribute to high blood pressure and cardiovascular risks, while its high saturated fat content may increase cholesterol levels," says Berger.