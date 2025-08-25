6 Unhealthiest Mayonnaise Brands in Your Fridge

Mayonnaise, when made at home, has just a few ingredients: Oil, lemon, eggs, mustard, and vinegar are commonly used to whip up this popular condiment. Mostly though, people just buy shelf-stable mayonnaise from the store and keep it in the fridge. While there are many better-for-you and clean mayos available on the shelves, there are still a few items that contain preservatives, additives, sweeteners, and other unhealthy ingredients. Here are six of the unhealthiest mayonnaise brands in your fridge right now.

Miracle Whip

KraftHeinz insists Miracle Whip is not a mayo but a dressing, thank you very much, but for decades customers have seen it as a mayo-alternative or almost-mayo. Miracle Whip Light is described by the company as a “mayo-like dressing” and contains a laundry list of ultraprocessed ingredients including artificial sweeteners, thickeners, high fructose corn syrup, and more.

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise, like Kraft, contains soybean oil (to be fair most of the popular mayos use either soybean or canola). Soybean oil is high in omega-6 fats, which can have negative effects on health when consumed in excess, health experts say.

10 Best & Worst Mayonnaise Brands Ranked by Dietitians

McCormick Mayonnaise

McCormick Mayonnaise contains soybean oil and added sugar, both red flag ingredients in mayonnaise. Additives like disodium (a chemical preservative) also point to a highly overprocessed product that should be enjoyed responsibly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kraft

Kraft also uses soybean oil as the main ingredient in its mayonnaise. Cage-free eggs are a positive ingredient here, but otherwise this, like many other popular mayos, is an ultraprocessed product that contains ingredients like calcium disodium. It’s actually better than the “healthier” Kraft options, believe it or not.

Plant Perfect

While acknowledging that anyone trying to make a vegan mayonnaise has an uphill battle, the Plant Perfect Vegan Mayonnaise is not a healthy product. This mayo is made with ingredients like canola oil, modified corn starch, soy powder, and xanthan gum. A good reminder that vegan doesn’t always translate to healthy.

Kraft Reduced Fat Mayonnaise with Olive Oil

Kraft Reduced Fat Mayonnaise with Olive Oil is somehow packed with more additives than the regular Kraft mayo. Pros: Cage-free eggs and olive oil. Cons: There’s not just olive oil in this mayonnaise but also soybean oil and canola oil, plus modified food starch.