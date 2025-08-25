 Skip to content

6 Unhealthiest Mayonnaise Brands in Your Fridge

These six mayonnaise brands pack additives and oils experts say to limit.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on August 25, 2025 | 6:30 AM

Mayonnaise, when made at home, has just a few ingredients: Oil, lemon, eggs, mustard, and vinegar are commonly used to whip up this popular condiment. Mostly though, people just buy shelf-stable mayonnaise from the store and keep it in the fridge. While there are many better-for-you and clean mayos available on the shelves, there are still a few items that contain preservatives, additives, sweeteners, and other unhealthy ingredients. Here are six of the unhealthiest mayonnaise brands in your fridge right now.

Miracle Whip

Target

KraftHeinz insists Miracle Whip is not a mayo but a dressing, thank you very much, but for decades customers have seen it as a mayo-alternative or almost-mayo. Miracle Whip Light is described by the company as a “mayo-like dressing” and contains a laundry list of ultraprocessed ingredients including artificial sweeteners, thickeners, high fructose corn syrup, and more.

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Target

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise, like Kraft, contains soybean oil (to be fair most of the popular mayos use either soybean or canola). Soybean oil is high in omega-6 fats, which can have negative effects on health when consumed in excess, health experts say.

10 Best & Worst Mayonnaise Brands Ranked by Dietitians

McCormick Mayonnaise

Target

McCormick Mayonnaise contains soybean oil and added sugar, both red flag ingredients in mayonnaise. Additives like disodium (a chemical preservative) also point to a highly overprocessed product that should be enjoyed responsibly.

Kraft

Target

Kraft also uses soybean oil as the main ingredient in its mayonnaise. Cage-free eggs are a positive ingredient here, but otherwise this, like many other popular mayos, is an ultraprocessed product that contains ingredients like calcium disodium. It’s actually better than the “healthier” Kraft options, believe it or not.

Plant Perfect

Whole Foods

While acknowledging that anyone trying to make a vegan mayonnaise has an uphill battle, the Plant Perfect Vegan Mayonnaise is not a healthy product. This mayo is made with ingredients like canola oil, modified corn starch, soy powder, and xanthan gum. A good reminder that vegan doesn’t always translate to healthy.

Kraft Reduced Fat Mayonnaise with Olive Oil

Target

Kraft Reduced Fat Mayonnaise with Olive Oil is somehow packed with more additives than the regular Kraft mayo. Pros: Cage-free eggs and olive oil. Cons: There’s not just olive oil in this mayonnaise but also soybean oil and canola oil, plus modified food starch.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
More in Healthy Eating
  • Mayonnaise

    6 Unhealthiest Mayonnaise Brands in Your Fridge

  • 6 Unhealthiest BBQ Sauces in Your Fridge

    6 Unhealthiest BBQ Sauces in Your Fridge

  • Coffee Beans falling while creamer mixes with coffee

    6 Unhealthiest Coffee Creamers in Your Fridge

  • 7 Ice Cream Brands That Actually Use Real Chocolate

    7 Ice Cream Brands That Actually Use Real Chocolate

  • Young women at the gym sitting on a mat and doing stretching exercises for arms

    I Quit Added Sugars for 30 Days

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.